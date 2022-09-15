Games today

(Filoil EcoOil Centre)

12 noon — Arellano vs Perpetual

3 p.m. — SSC-R vs CSB

SAN Sebastian (SSC-R) and College of St. Benilde (CSB) shoot to stay on top as they battle it out in an early clash of the pre-season favorites in the 98th NCAA basketball tournament at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

University of Perpetual Help likewise guns to remain at the helm as it tackles Arellano U at 12 p.m., which will precede the main offering between SSC and CSB at 3 p.m.

The Stags downed the Chiefs, 60-51, Wednesday while the Blazers routed the Lyceum of the Philippines University Pirates, 86-69, Sunday to claim an early piece of the lead that they will keep with a victory on this one.

“CSB is always a tough match. We just hope we could play the same defense we did the last game for us to have a chance against them,” said SSC coach Egay Macaraya.

In its last outing, SSC handcuffed AU to a season-low output by forcing 24 turnovers that resulted to 30 points, which is half of the former’s total production.

CSB mentor Charles Tiu knows what team they are facing.

“They have a great program and a coach. They’re also great in defense so we have to find ways against it,” said Mr. Tiu.

For UPHSD coach Myk Saguiguit, they would need to keep on working harder if they want to sustain the momentum of their 84-60 win over the Jose Rizal U Bombers also last Sunday.

“The league is balanced we have to keep on grinding every day,” said Mr. Saguiguit.

The Chiefs, for their part, are out to improve on their 1-1 record. — Joey Villar