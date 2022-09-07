TNT gunner RR Pogoy soared to the top spot in the scoring department at the end of the PBA Philippine Cup wars, bumping off teammate Mikey Williams who held the position prior to the finals.

Mr. Pogoy, who rifled in 31 in Game 6 and netted at least 21 in three other games versus finals conqueror San Miguel Beer, averaged a league-best 18.9 points in 25 outings in the season-opening meet.

He barely edged for the scoring honors Mr. Williams, who had 18.8 in 20 matches, stymied by his dip in point production in TNT’s 4-3 loss to SMB.

San Miguel behemoth June Mar Fajardo, the Best Player of the Conference and Finals MVP awardee, ranked third with 18.7 followed by NorthPort’s Robert Bolick (18.5) and another SMB ace, CJ Perez (18.4).

Mr. Fajardo lorded it in the rebounding department, where he averaged 14.2 boards and accounted for 1.3 blocks per game, fifth-best in the All-Filipino.

The six-time MVP was one of only two players to post double-double averages in points and rebounds. He was joined in this club by NorthPort’s athletic Fil-Am Jamie Malonzo, who accounted for 17.2 markers and a second-best 10.3 rebounds.

Mr. Malonzo’s teammate Roi Sumang and Mr. Perez showed the way in assists and steals, respectively.

Mr. Sumang dished out 6.5 dimes per outing to lead former Phoenix star Matthew Wright (5.90), last season’s MVP Scottie Thompson of Ginebra (5.86), Magnolia’s Jio Jalalon (5.8) and Bolick (5.6).

Mr. Perez’ 2.5 average topped the steals category with Magnolia’s Marc Barroca (2.3), Mr. Malonzo (1.9), Mr. Jalalon (1.84) and NLEX’ Calvin Oftana (1.64) running next.

Ginebra’s Japeth Aguilar, meanwhile, was the sultan of swats with 2.6 shot blocks ahead of NorthPort’s Arwind Santos (1.9), TNT’s Poy Erram (1.5), and Malonzo (1.4). — Olmin Leyba