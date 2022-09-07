THE IRONMAN Group, organizers of the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM) unveiled this year’s race routes for the 2022 edition. With the race returning to a full event, the routes intend to deliver a balance of race difficulty, whilst being set against Singapore’s iconic skyline.

The enhanced route will see the removal of the unsheltered stretch at West Coast highway, leading runners into the cool, shady East Coast Park (ECP) at the 21km mark. The route through ECP also allows for supporters to cheer runners on. Runners will then breeze through the scenic Gardens by the Bay and its Supertree Grove, before passing the finish line at the Esplanade.

The enhanced routes aim to provide a memorable experience for runners, while also minimizing impact to the wider public. Traffic advisory signs will be put up in advance to inform the public of impending road closures. More details about road traffic arrangements and shuttle services for participants will be shared later.

With the launch of the routes, The IRONMAN Group have also announced an initiative for competitive runners. The fastest runners in the marathon and half-marathon categories will be placed in Pen A and Pen B respectively and will vie for a share of the $70,000 prize purse. Both the top finisher of the male and female Marathon 42.195km categories will win an equal prize money of $10,000 each, followed by $5,000, $3,000, $2,500, and $2,000 each for subsequent placings. The top Half Marathon 21.1km finishers will walk away with $5,000, followed by $3,000, $2,000, $1,500, and $1,000 respectively.