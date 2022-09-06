ON its 100th celebration two years from now, the National Collegiate Athletics Association vowed to stage a season to remember that will be hosted by all 10 member schools.

“We’re going to celebrate it big by all of us 10 schools of the NCAA co-hosting the 100th anniversary celebration of the league,” said NCAA Management Committee chair Estefanio Boquiron, Jr. of Season 98 host Emilio Aguinaldo College during yesterday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum at the PSC Administration Building in Malate, Manila.

The co-hosting will be historic as it marked the first time that the whole NCAA family will have a role in celebrating a momentous event by the oldest collegiate league in the land.

“In fact, GMA Network, our television partner, is already preparing documentary about our 100 years of existence,” said NCAA Deputy Mancom Chair Paul Supan next year’s host Jose Rizal.

The league was founded in 1924 by a group of eight schools composed of University of the Philippines, Ateneo, La Salle, National U, San Beda, University of Manila, University of Santo Tomas and Institute of Accounts (now Far Eastern University).

It has endured so many hardships including two World Wars and, just recently, the COVID-19 pandemic.

And now it has survived the test of time and on the verge of reaching 100, which is already a feat in itself. — Joey Villar