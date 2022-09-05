THE PHILIPPINE Sports Commission’s (PSC’s) leadership was officially turned over to newly-appointed PSC Chairman Jose Emmanuel “Noli” Eala today, Sept. 5, 2022 at the PSC Main Grounds in Rizal Memorial Sports Complex, Malate, Manila.

Former PSC chairman William “Butch” Ramirez formally turned over the PSC flag to chairman Eala to symbolize the passing on of leadership in simple rites that was conducted right after the agency’s flag-raising ceremony which was also attended by Commissioner Olivia “Bong” Coo, members of the Management Committee, PSC heads, employees and staff.

Mr. Eala will serve as the 11th chairman of the government sports agency since its inception in 1990.

During the turnover ceremony today, the following were among the strong points mentioned by the agency’s top sports officials:

“I wish to thank chairman Butch [Ramirez] for coming over today. He is someone I always believed to display the leadership of a true public servant. Quiet yet firm and dedicated. He just told me that he was there to help us. And what he has done for this commission will forever be remembered. Maraming Salamat po chairman Butch.”

“I wish to thank Commissioner Bong Coo for taking charge of the agency for the past few months. Without you, I’m sure it would have been harder for us. I also wish to thank Atty. Iroy for his invaluable help.”

“Four years of working, two years disturbed by the pandemic. It was a meaningful journey. Mr. Noli Eala needs our help, our support. For, if he succeeds, Philippine Sports Commission will succeed, and Philippine sports will succeed.

Among the immediate plans of Chairman Eala are:

• Complete the board membership

• Ensure that we are able to complete the mandate of the PSC

• Ensure that all national athletes are getting prepared for 2023 competitions

• Continue grassroots programs that will be extensive in partnership with various agencies

• Give the national athletes their benefits, to care for the athletes and to make sure that they will be provided with everything that they need so they can be successful

• Select the best parts of Project Gintong Alay and make sure that it is modernized to the current situation

• Ensure equality in support to regular athletes and para-athletes.