THE STAGE is set, the clock is winding down, and the road to the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 begins here.

The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) and the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) have formally started counting down the one year to go ahead of the FIBA Basketball World Cup with the unveiling of the Tissot Clock Countdown on Saturday, August 27 at the Mall of Asia Music Hall.

SBP Chairman Emeritus Manny Pangilinan, SBP President Al Panlilio, FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Chairman Richard Carrion, FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 ambassador Catriona Gray, and Tissot representative Denise Dy signaled the start of the countdown with a multi-visual and audio spectacle that revealed the Tissot Countdown Clock. It will be counting down the days, hours, minutes and even up to the last second before the prestigious tournament begins.

This was also the first official appearance of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 local ambassadors after being introduced to members of the media last Thursday, August 25. Ms. Gray, who was crowned the Miss Universe in 2018 as well as the members of the Gilas team that secured the historic return of the Philippines to the FIBA Basketball World Cup in 2014 were present in the event.

Additionally, the event was also attended by FIBA President Hamane Niang as well as FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Executive Director Richard Carrion.

Before the unveiling of the Tissot Clock Countdown, FIBA and SBP put on a show with the Buganda drumbeaters to hype up the crowd and pay tribute to host countries Japan, Indonesia, and the Philippines. During the clock reveal, the audience was treated to a special synchronized drone and fireworks show. Multiple drones formed the face of JIP, the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Mascot, the flags of the three host countries and the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 logo. The momentous event capped off with a three-minute fireworks spectacle and a special performance from Filipino band 6cyclemind.

Manny Pangilinan, SBP chairman emeritus, said: “Together with our co-hosts Japan and Indonesia, we are so happy to have you join us as we officially begin the countdown to the FIBA World Cup 2023. We have put our hearts and minds into all the final preparations. Let’s continue working together to make FIBA World Cup 2023 happen.”

Al Panlilio, SBP president, added: “We are so excited to welcome everyone to today’s event. Co-hosting an international event of this magnitude is truly an honor and at the same time a huge challenge. But it is also an opportunity for us to showcase our country, our culture and our people. We are working hard to achieve a successful FIBA World Cup 2023 and we appreciate all the support that we have been receiving.”

Richard Carrion, chairman of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, said: “Across the Philippines, we know fans are counting down the days to the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 tip-off and thanks to the Qualifiers, fans have already got a taste of the action. Fans in Manila will be able to see 20 games of the Group Phase being played out at the Smart Araneta Coliseum and at Mall of Asia Arena. And then 12 action-packed Finals games at the biggest arena in the world — the Philippine Arena.”

Support the Philippines and watch the games live next year in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023. Like and follow SBP on Facebook (Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas – SBP) and Twitter (@officialSBPinc) for the latest updates on the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023.