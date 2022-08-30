BEIRUT — Crisis-hit Lebanon qualified for the Basketball World Cup on Monday for the fourth time in their history after beating India 95-63 in Bengaluru.

A rare moment of hope and unity in a country mired in fractious sectarian politics and a three-year economic meltdown was achieved despite little government support for the national team, known as The Cedars.

The team had been lifted by a win over the Philippines last week and a second-place finish at the Asia Cup in July behind Australia, who are ranked third in the world.

Lebanon, ranked 54th, last made it to the Basketball World Cup in 2010.

“This is great for the country’s image because we’re in a miserable situation here in Lebanon. It’s a small light at the end of the tunnel,” former Lebanese national team coach Joe Mouajes told Reuters. — Reuters