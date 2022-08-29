INTERNATIONAL Master Daniel Quizon added another feather in his cap after ruling the 10th Mindanao Rapid Open Chess Championships in Kidapawan, North Cotabato over the weekend.

The 18-year-old national champion and the country’s rapid king ended up in a four-way logjam at first with Vince Angelo Medina, FIDE Master Alekhine Nouri and Elmer Sumngat with six points apiece, but took the title after tiebreaks were applied.

Mr. Medina wound up second, Mr. Nouri third and Mr. Sumngat fourth but the three and Mr. Quizon equally split the combined prize for first to fourth worth P76,000 (P40,000 for first, P30,000 second, P20,000 third and P6,000 fourth) and went home with P19,000 apiece.

It was Mr. Quizon’s fourth domestic title this year after ruling three editions of the Kamatyas tilt.

The Hanoi Southeast Asian Games silver winner could have gone for solo first if he beat World Juniors Championship-bound Mr. Nouri but opted to play it safe by playing to a draw.

Rounding out the top 10 were Ellan Asuela, FM Austin Jacob Literatus and Rhynan Arce with 5.5 points each and Jayson Salubre, John Christian Lesaca and Elwin Retanal with five apiece. — Joey Villar