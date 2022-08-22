THE Goal Diggers YOUTH podcast, which features some of the country’s accomplished sports personalities, kicked off its second season at the weekend and is looking to continue inspiring the younger generation and bringing about positive change.

Born at the height of the pandemic, the podcast was set up by sports marketing group XMPLR as a platform to reach out to the Filipino youth who are finding their way amid the challenging times.

The Goal Diggers YOUTH podcast has world-class athletes as guest speakers, who share the program’s vision and are out to inspire and empower participants with their real-life experiences and advice.

The Goal Diggers Youth Season 2 streams every Saturday at 8 p.m. and will run until Oct. 29.

Professional volleyball player and national athlete, and now volleyball program director of Far Eastern University, Dzi Gervacio got the ball rolling for the new season with her episode airing on Saturday, Aug. 20.

In it, the former Ateneo volleyball star talked about the importance of serving your purpose in sports and in life, drawing from her experiences as an athlete, sports organizer and collegiate sports official.

Also set to grace the podcast are Olympic equestrienne Toni Leviste, Paralympian Ernie Gawilan, and World Cup-bound footballer Camille Rodriguez.

Ms. Leviste will talk about overcoming hurdles and proving that challenge is only a pathway for bigger things; Mr. Gawilan about his experiences as a Paralympian and how physical disability is not a limitation from reaching your goals; and Ms. Rodriguez on developing a winning mentality that led to their historic win in the recent 2022 ASEAN Football Federation Women’s Championship.

Joining the podcast, too, this season are karateka Junna Tsukii, triathlete Kim Mangrobang, basketball players Kiefer Ravena and Ella Fajardo, motor racer Ashley Sison and world number three pole-vaulter EJ Obiena.

With the new season up, Robbie de Vera, founder and chief sports advocate of XMPLR, said they are happy with how things are panning out for The Goal Diggers YOUTH to date and reiterated the significance of having such platforms during this time.

The new season of The Goal Diggers YOUTH is hosted by Bey Pinlac, ZanD Bajarias, Louisa Tagulinao, and newcomers Johnny Tango and Kyra Dimaandal. — MASM