MARK Canha hit two home runs, including the go-ahead two-run shot in the ninth inning off David Robertson, to rally the New York Mets past the host Philadelphia Phillies 10-9 on Sunday.

Mr. Canha had three hits and drove in five runs for the Mets, who won three of four in the series. It was Mr. Canha’s third career multi-homer game. Brandon Nimmo added a solo homer in the ninth.

Jeff McNeil added three hits, Starling Marte had three hits and an RBI, Daniel Vogelbach had two hits and an RBI and Francisco Lindor contributed two hits.

Mets starter Jose Butto tossed four innings and gave up nine hits and seven runs in his major league debut. Mr. Butto struck out five and walked two.

Trevor May (2-0) earned the win in relief. Edwin Diaz allowed one run in the ninth but still earned his 28th save in 31 chances.

Jean Segura had put the Phillies ahead 8-7 in the bottom of the eighth with a pinch-hit solo home run. After Mr. McNeil led off the ninth with a double, Mr. Canha smacked his 10th homer of the season to put the Mets up 9-8 before Mr. Nimmo’s shot made it 10-8.

Nick Maton cut it to 10-9 with a sacrifice fly to center, but with two runners on, Mr. Diaz struck out pinch hitter Darick Hall to end the game.

Alec Bohm hit two homers and drove in six runs for the Phillies. Mr. Bohm had three hits, while Bryson Stott, Kyle Schwarber, J.T. Realmuto and Nick Castellanos added two hits apiece and Maton added two RBIs.

Phillies starter Kyle Gibson lasted only 4 1/3 innings and allowed eight hits and four runs, with two earned. Mr. Gibson struck out three and walked three. Mr. Robertson (3-1) took the loss.

The Phillies went ahead 4-0 in the first inning when Mr. Bohm crushed a three-run home run to left field and Mr. Maton added an RBI single.

The Mets quickly closed within 4-2 in the second when Michael Perez ripped an RBI single to center. Brett Baty also scored on the play due to a fielding error by Bradley Zimmer.

In the third, New York cut the deficit to 4-3 on a two-out RBI double by Vogelbach. One inning later, Mr. Marte tied the game with an RBI single.

Mr. Bohm hit his second three-run homer, this time to right, for a 7-4 Phillies advantage in the fourth.

After a 46-minute rain delay in the bottom of the sixth, Mr. Canha produced a three-run homer off Connor Brogdon in the seventh to tie the game at 7. — Reuters