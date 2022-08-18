THE Chery Tiggo Crossovers own the distinction as the first champions of the Premier Volleyball League’s (PVL) first season as a professional in Bacarra, Ilocos Norte last year.

But after some missteps the last two conferences, the proud franchise has vowed to reclaim its old glory.

Recently, Chery Tiggo had undergone a major revamp and released seven players headed by veteran Maika Ortiz.

Also dropped were Rachel Austero, Joy Dacoron, Elaine Kasilag, Justine Dorog, Ariane Layug and Julia Angeles.

A few months ago, the team has tapped Clarence Esteban as its new head coach, replacing Aaron Velez, who was promoted to team manager.

Left in the squad were Dindin Manabat, May Luna, Jasmine Nabor, Mylene Paat, EJ Laure, Shaya Adorador, Buding Duremdes and Cza Carandang.

The franchise also owns the rights to Jaja Santiago, who is currently plying her trade as an import in Japan.

And expect more reshuffling soon as the team, which finished eighth in the Open and Reinforced Conferences this year, prepares for the season-closing Reinforced Conference in October.

“From coaches and players to staff and management, a comprehensive team rebuilding is coming to Chery Tiggo in the next few months,” the team said in a statement.

“This is a required course of action in strengthening the overall team composition, enhancing the chemistry among the coaches, players, and staff and developing new techniques and strategies in winning that championship again,” it added.

While going through these massive changes, Chery Tiggo pleaded to their fans to exercise patience and keep the faith.

“In the meantime, a great deal of understanding, patience, strong belief, and constant words of encouragement to the team is highly appreciated as the team gears toward a fiercer comeback on the court,” it said. — Joey Villar