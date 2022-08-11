ALMOST P12 million worth of cash incentives will be given out by the government through the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR) to the medalists of the 11th ASEAN Para Games (APG) held in Solo, Indonesia, recently.

Eighty Filipino para-athletes from nine sports namely; archery, athletics, badminton, basketball, chess, judo, powerlifting, swimming, and table tennis were mission accomplished in APG winning a total of 104 medals — 28 gold, 30 silver, and 46 bronzes, good for a fifth-place finish overall in the 11-nation showpiece. It was the best performance recorded by the country since the 2009 Games in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia with 24 gold, 24 silver, and 26 bronzes.

Under Republic Act No. 10699 or the Expanded National Athletes and Coaches Incentives and Benefits Act, gold, silver, and bronze medalists from the ASEAN Para Games are entitled to receive cash incentives worth P150,000, P75,000, and P30,000, respectively.

Deputy Chef de Mission Tricia Rana credits the support of the PSC in the success of the team. The PSC has given para-athletes equal benefits, allowances, and incentives with regular athletes, which they see as one of the biggest morale boosters.

The PSC is already arranging the courtesy call with President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos, Jr.