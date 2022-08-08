PAUL DeJong and Nolan Arenado drove in four runs each as the St. Louis Cardinals outlasted the visiting New York Yankees 12-9 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.

The Cardinals won their seventh straight game to move two games up on the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central. The Yankees lost their fifth straight game.

DeJong went 2-for-3 with two walks, a double, a three-run homer and three runs in the 4-hour, 25-minute marathon. Arenado went 3-for-5 with a double, a three-run homer and two runs.

Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright allowed six runs on eight hits and four walks in four innings. Reliever Chris Stratton (6-4) earned the victory and Ryan Helsley got the final four outs to earn his 11th save. — Reuters