ADAMSON and National University (NU) lock horns in a battle of unbeaten squads for a goal of staying on the coattails of Group A leader University of the Philippines (UP) in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Soaring Falcons (3-0) and the Bulldogs (2-0) take centerstage at 3 p.m. to banner the quintuple header of the 17-team preseason tilt serving as a prelude to the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) and NCAA next month.

A win by Adamson would catapult it to a joint lead with UP (4-0) while a victory for NU would push it to a solo second place midway through the elimination round, making it an explosive duel according to their coaches.

But more than that, mentors Jeff Napa and Nash Racela only want continuous improvement from their wards approaching their bigger battle in the UAAP, where they finished just outside the Final Four last season.

“We don’t want to focus on teams na lalaruin namin but rather, we just want to play the games as they come. We play the same way regardless of who the other team is,” said Adamson coach Nash Racela.

Reigning UAAP champion and undefeated leader UP (4-0) wants no letup in its 5 p.m. tussle against Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) (1-2).

University of the East (UE) (1-3) and Mapua (0-2) battle at 9 a.m., College of St. Benilde (1-2) and University of Perpetual Help System DALTA (1-2) clash at 1 p.m. while San Beda and (0-2) and San Sebastian (0-1) duel at 1 p.m. — John Bryan Ulanday