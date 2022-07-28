JOSH Naylor hit a tie-breaking home run with one out in the ninth inning as the Cleveland Guardians capitalized on shoddy defense by the host Boston Red Sox and recorded a 7-6 victory on Wednesday night.

Naylor snapped a 6-6 tie when he hammered a 2-0 slider from Tanner Houck (5-4) over the Green Monster seats for his 14th homer. Naylor’s fifth homer in 18 games this month helped Cleveland win for the seventh time in 10 games.

Myles Straw hit a tying double in the eighth off Red Sox reliever John Schreiber (3-2) two batters after first baseman Franchy Cordero committed his third error of the game by making an errant throw on a grounder by rookie Nolan Jones. Cordero was charged with two errors in Cleveland’s three-run second inning when he bobbled Jones’ grounder and also made an errant toss.

Bobby Dalbec homered twice and drove in a season-high five runs for Boston, but the Red Sox dropped to 2-11 in their past 13 games.

Phillies 7, Braves 2: J.T. Realmuto and Alec Bohm each had two hits and two RBIs to help Philadelphia to a win against visiting Atlanta in the rubber contest of a three-game series.

Kyle Gibson (6-4) allowed two runs and four hits in six innings for the Phillies, who had lost four of five coming out of the All-Star break. He struck out four and walked two.

Braves starter Charlie Morton (5-5) allowed five runs (four earned) and six hits in five innings. He struck out five and walked two. Matt Olson homered and Eddie Rosario had two hits for Atlanta.

Tigers 4, Padres 3: Victor Reyes hit a two-run, walk-off double with two outs off closer Taylor Rogers to give host Detroit a win over San Diego, as the Tigers took two of three in the series.

Jeimer Candelario, who began the ninth-inning uprising with a double, had three hits and drove in two runs. Michael Fulmer (3-4) collected the victory with an inning of scoreless relief.

Padres starter Yu Darvish allowed two runs on six hits while striking out 11 in seven innings. San Diego’s Jurickson Profar had two hits and an RBI.

Angels 4, Royals 0: Janson Junk threw five-plus scoreless innings, Kurt Suzuki, Brandon Marsh and Phil Gosselin each had two hits and Los Angeles beat host Kansas City.

Junk, who was lifted after issuing a leadoff walk to begin the sixth inning, earned his first career major league win after going winless in four major league starts last season and one relief appearance this year. He struck out a career-best eight batters while allowing only one walk and four hits.

Royals starter Brad Keller (5-11) gave up three runs on six hits in six innings. Ryan O’Hearn collected three hits and Michael A. Taylor had two hits for Kansas City. — Reuters