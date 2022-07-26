THE APPOINTMENT of bowling legend Olivia “Bong” Coo as board member of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) meant there would be at least one big ally by the athletes and national sports associations in the agency.

“My position as an athlete and NSA official will help me to see both sides and I’m sure it will help me in the PSC,” said Ms. Coo during yesterday’s online Philippine Sportswriters Association Forum.

“I’ve come full circle because this is the highest I have attained. I’m very happy to be of service to my fellow athletes and Philippine sports as a whole,” she added.

The 74-year-old Ms. Coo has a perspective of an athlete having brought home so many accolades for the country having topped the World Cup, the Asian Games and Southeast Asian Games among others while serving as secretary-general and eventually president of the Philippine Bowling Congress.

Now she will help chart the course of the country seeking to extend Philippine sports’ glorious era following the breakthrough gold medal won by lifter Hidilyn Diaz in the Tokyo Olympics last year.

“I’m sure we’re getting already there, we already had a great start. I’m sure the PSC will be helping all NSAs to be able to achieve the gold medals we all desire to win,” said Ms. Coo. — Joey Villar