FANCIED University of the Philippines (UP) goes for a second straight win against University of Perpetual Help System Dalta (UPHSD) to create an early separation from the pack in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Game time is at 5 p.m. with the Fighting Maroons seeking a follow-up to their rousing 83-59 win over Mapua over the weekend for an early lead in Group A of the 17-team preseason tourney.

Like reigning UAAP champion UP, Adamson is out to notch its second win in a row in Group A against Arellano at 3 p.m. after escaping College of St. Benilde in the opener while six more squads plunge into their preseason debuts.

University of the East and Emilio Aguinaldo College collide at 9 a.m. also in Group A followed by Far Eastern U’s bounce back bid against Lyceum at 11 a.m. in Group B.

In another Group B action at 1 p.m., Jose Rizal U battles Santo Tomas under new mentor Bal David in his expected coaching debut.

“Our goal is to learn how to adjust during games as the preseason goes along,” said coach Goldwin Monteverde after his wards flipped a slow halftime start against NCAA runner-up Mapua.

“It’s a good wake-up call for us so we have to be prepared for every single game,” echoed Adamson mentor Nash Racela following their close 80-75 win over the Blazers.

National U is the only team in Group A that is yet to play in Filoil while still on deck for Group B are San Sebastian College-Recoletos, San Beda and back-to-back NCAA champion Letran.

Only the four teams from the two groups after a single-round robin eliminations will advance to the knockout playoffs until the finale on August 27. — John Bryan Ulanday