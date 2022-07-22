AILING track legend Lydia de Vega-Mercado is not alone in her lonely battle with cancer.

Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino yesterday has joined the caravan of generous people who are providing assistance to the debilitated former Asian sprint queen, who is reportedly in critical condition due to Stage Four breast cancer.

The mayor from Tagaytay and PhilCycling chief yesterday said he will donate P100,000 from his personal money to help defray the cost of Ms. De Vega-Mercado’s growing medical expenses.

“We will give it straight to the hospital,” said Mr. Tolentino.

The much-needed helping hand came a day after Ms. De Vega-Mercado’s daughter, Stephanie De Keonigswarter, sounded the alarm and made the announcement on her Instagram and Facebook accounts of the sad plight of her ailing mother with Stage Four breast cancer.

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) has also extended a helping hand upon the instruction of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.

“We were told by the President to extend the necessary assistance,” said PSC executive director and officer-in-charge Atty. Guillermo Iroy, Jr.

And there is fervent hope that more will come. — Joey Villar