GUARD James Harden has agreed to a two-year, $68.6-million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, ESPN reported Wednesday.

The deal features a player option on the second year of the contract worth $35.6 million. If Mr. Harden rejects the option, he will become a free agent following the 2022-23 season. Mr. Harden had previously rejected a one-year, $47.3 million option for next season, making him a free agent.

The 10-time All-Star spent the final two-plus months of last season with the 76ers after being traded from the Brooklyn Nets in February, along with Paul Millsap. In 21 regular-season games with Philadelphia, all of which were starts, he averaged 21.0 points, 7.1 rebounds and 10.5 assists while shooting 40.2 percent from the field and 32.6 percent from 3-point range. — Reuters