THE PHILIPPINE government, through the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), lauds the winning performances of the national women athletes in the sports of karate, weightlifting, and football which raised the Philippine flag in different sports stages around the globe.

“For July, we have a lot of reasons to cheer for. In sports, women are brimming with success and talent for this month, and it is something to celebrate and be proud of,” said PSC Officer in Charge, Atty. Guillermo Iroy, Jr.

National karateka Junna Tsukii opened the month with her gold medal feat at The World Games in Birmingham, USA.

Fil-Japanese Ms. Tsukii who was accompanied by her foreign coach Okay Arpa and Karate Pilipinas Sports Federation, Inc. President and Team Manager Richard Lim, received a total of P1.3 million financial assistance from the PSC covering airfare, accommodation, PCR test, US Visa fee, and allowances for training, transportation, and competition. She is set to receive a P1 million monetary incentive under RA 10699.

Another Filipino weightlifting pride Rose Jean Ramos won four golds, one silver and one bronze medal in the Women’s 45kg category at the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championship in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Ms. Ramos swept all the gold medals in Youth with 70kg in snatch, 83 kg in clean and jerk for a total lift of 153kg. She also snatched one gold, one silver and one bronze in the Junior competition.

Angeline Colonia won two golds and one silver medal breaking the new Asian and World youth record in the Women’s 40kg class after lifting 62 kilos in the snatch, and 72kg in clean and jerk for a total lift of 134kg. Prince Keil delos Santos bagged two bronzes from the Men’s 49kg category.

The three winning lifters are part of the 17-man Philippine weightlifting team composed of 13 athletes and four coaches in Tashkent, Uzbekistan from July 15-25 which received P5.5 million financial support from the PSC for airfare, accommodation, entry and visa fees, and travel insurance. Apart from this, the sports agency also funded the national team’s local training and preparation for the said event with an amount of P85,000 held in Rizal Memorial Sports Complex from July 10-12, 2022.

The Philippine National Women’s Football team, meanwhile, made a historic romp at the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Women’s Championship 2022 dethroning four-time champion Thailand in the finals, 3-0. It was the first crown of the Philippines since 2004. This win is another page in the history of Philippine football which was held at the 88-year-old Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila. The PSC provided venues and technical working staff to oversee the operations of the Games.

“Such honors inspire us even more to support the aspirations of our Filipino athletes, especially the young ones. We are grateful for all their sacrifices and love for the country,” Mr. Iroy shared.