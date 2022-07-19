IN SEARCH of future national team mainstays and Grandmasters (GM), the National Chess Federation of the Philippines (NCFP) is holding the National Age Group Championships presented by Malolos Mayor Christian “Agila” Natividad slated to open on Tuesday at the Robinsons Place Malolos.

Reigning national junior ladies champion Mhagie Gerriahlou Sebastian will be the player to beat in the premier girls Under 18 (U18) section while the other marquee participants are Ruelle Canino in the U14 and Antonella Berthe Racasa in the U16.

The six-day event will consist of the top 12 finishers in the online national elimination and semifinal rounds from different regions in the country in the boys and girls U12, U14, U16 and U18 categories.

The top three in each division will represent the country in the international meets including the ASEAN Youth Championships tentatively scheduled in Bangkok, Thailand this year.

“We’re hoping to produce future masters and national team players in this batch,” said NCFP chief executive officer GM Jayson Gonzales.

Other notable players seeing action in the event backed by the Philippine Sports Commission, Malolos City, Philippine Olympic Committee and NCFP president/chairman Butch Pichay are Lexie Grace Hernandez, Jerome Angelo Aragones, Rinoa Mariel Sadey, and Kaye Lalaine Regidor, among others. — Joey Villar