VENGEFUL Marinerong Pilipino and streaking Adalem Construction-St. Clare collide in a crucial duel to claim solo second spot behind pace-setting Wangs Basketball @26-Letran in the PBA D-League Aspirants Cup at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

The Skippers and the Saints meet at 3 p.m., bannering a triple-header that also features Builders Warehouse-Santo Tomas against Centro Escolar University (CEU) at 11 a.m. and AMA Online versus Apex Fuel-San Sebastian at 1 p.m.

Marinero is coming off a narrow 70-64 defeat at the hands of unbeaten Letran last weekend, making it a perfect opportunity to get back on track even against fellow contender in five-time National Athletic Association of Schools, Colleges and Universities (NAASCU) champion St. Clare.

“Masakit ‘yung pagkatalo para sa amin, pero lesson sa amin yun na sa simula pa lang, hindi kami dapat magpalubog nang malaki,” said coach Yong Garcia on their first loss so far.

Jollo Go, Juan Gomez de Liaño and Kemark Cariño have been tasked to lead the Skippers’ redemption bid against the rampaging Saints, who are out to continue their winning spree.

Saints stalwarts led by NAASCU MVP Johnsherick Estrada saw limited action in an easy 84-50 win over AMA Online last week for their second straight win. — John Bryan Ulanday