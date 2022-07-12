JOSÉ Rizal University (JRU) seeks a first trip to the Final Four for the first time since 2018 while Lyceum of the Philippines University (LPU) guns for a breakthrough semifinal appearance when the two collide on Tuesday in a do-or-die duel in the NCAA Season 97 volleyball at the Paco Arena.

The winner of the 2:30 p.m. showdown will clinch the No. 4 seed and forge the first stepladder semis match with No. 3 San Sebastian College at a still unspecified date for the right to battle No. 2 Arellano University.

The victor of the stepladder semis will earn the right to play top seed College of St. Benilde, which swept the elimination round in nine games, in the best-of-three finale next week.

Idle Mapua is currently at No. 4 with a 5-4 mark but will be eliminated due to an inferior quotient.

The Lady Bombers are eyeing to make it back to the Final Four after making it that far in Season 93 four years ago while the Lady Pirates are aiming a date with destiny as it has never made the semis since joining the league 11 years back.

Meanwhile, University of Perpetual Help System DALTA (UPHSD) and San Beda, both totting 2-6 slates, clash in a non-bearing contest at 12 p.m. — Joey Villar