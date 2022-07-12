CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga — The LausGroup Eagles, one of the country’s premier National Basketball Association (NBA) 2K Leagues sponsored by Countryside Entertainment, Inc., reigned supreme in the entire Asia-Pacific (APAC) region after recently conquering the APAC Steal Open Qualifiers, sponsored by US-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase.

In the tournament that featured teams from Korea, Australia, and the Philippines — the squad performed in dominating fashion by sweeping their opponents in the second round, and earning an impressive 3-1 victory in the finals — pulling in $2,500 as champions.

The team, composed of Isaiah Vincent “LGE_ice” Alindada, Dominic “LGE_Domo” Penaflorida, and Paolo Jerald “LGE_Papa” Madronio, will represent APAC in the upcoming Coinbase NBA 2KL Steal Open in Indianapolis, Indiana this August where they will be up against 14 NBA 2KL teams and one amateur team from Europe participating in the said tournament.

Led by veteran coach Al Timajo and team manager Ian Seranilla, the Eagles are confident that their recent win will serve as a major milestone for online basketball gaming in the Philippines.

“The LausGroup Eagles are excited to represent the country and the entire Asia Pacific in the US tournament. This is a huge achievement for the team and we will do our best to continue raising the bar for Philippine esports,” Mr. Timajo said.

Paul Laus, President of Countryside Entertainment, Inc., and the LausGroup Eagles, shared that this achievement shows that the team is a force to be reckoned with in online basketball not just in the Philippines, but in the whole of APAC.

“Based on the APAC qualifiers, our team’s hard work, long hours of training and commitment proved that Filipino e-athletes can go up against the bigger leagues on the global stage. I am really proud of what this team has accomplished, and we look forward to raising the bar of Philippine online basketball for the years to come,” Mr. Laus said.