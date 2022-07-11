SAN Sebastian College – Recoletos (SSC-R) overpowered a hapless Letran, 25-15, 25-22, 27-25, on Sunday to claim the No. 3 seed in the stepladder semifinals of the 97th NCAA volleyball tournament at the Paco Arena.

The power-hitting duo of super rookie Katherine Santos and Reyann Cañete led the way with 15 hits each, some of which came in the third set when the Lady Stags had to overcome the Lady Knights’ last-ditch stand.

“We just showed faith in each other that we can do it,” said Ms. Cañete, whose team finished the elimination round with a 6-3 record.

SSC-R will tackle the winner between José Rizal University (JRU) and Lyceum of the Philippines University (LPU), currently tied at No. 5 with 4-4 marks, the final elimination round play date on Tuesday.

Idle Mapua is currently at solo No. 4 at the moment with a 5-4 slate but will be edged out for the last semis seat by either JRU or LPU due to higher quotient due the league implementing FIVB rules.

College of St. Benilde swept its way straight to the best-of-three finals with a pristine 9-0 record while Arellano University clinched No. 2 with a 7-2 card.

Letran put up a spirited fight late in the third set when it staved two match points.

But Mses. Santos, Cañete and a crucial hit by Bianca Ordona denied the Lady Knights’ bid to steal and set.

Earlier, the league rescheduled the non-bearing duel between University of Perpetual Help (2-6) and San Beda (2-6) on Tuesday. — Joey Villar