ALEX Verdugo drove in a run to forge a tie in the eighth inning and ripped a two-run single in the 10th to rally the host Boston Red Sox to a 6-5 victory over the New York (NY) Yankees on Saturday.

Staked to a 5-3 lead, Wandy Peralta (2-2) allowed a single by former Yankees farmhand Rob Refsnyder to put runners on the corners. Jeter Downs recorded his first career hit with an RBI single to halve the deficit, and Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson bobbled a grounder that spoiled a chance at a game-ending double play.

Verdugo made the Yankees pay with a hard-hit liner to right field, allowing Refsnyder and Downs to score to end Boston’s four-game skid.

White Sox 8, Tigers 0: Johnny Cueto allowed five hits over a season-high eight innings and Gavin Sheets clubbed a first-inning, three-run homer as Chicago cooled off visiting Detroit.

Cueto (3-4) continued his strong 2022, lowering his ERA to 2.91 while completing at least six innings for the ninth time in 11 starts. The 36-year-old right-hander cruised on Saturday, yielding just one extra-base hit without a walk and striking out five on 101 pitches to help the White Sox end Detroit’s season-high six-game winning streak.

Jose Abreu and Tim Anderson also had two hits apiece, while combining for three RBIs, as the White Sox won for just the second time in six games.

Phillies 1, Cardinals 0: Kyle Gibson, Jose Alvarado and Corey Knebel combined on a two-hitter as visiting Philadelphia defeated St. Louis for its second straight shutout.

Alex Bohm decided the game with his ninth-inning sacrifice fly off Cardinals reliever Giovanny Gallegos (2-3). After hitting two solo homers on Friday night in the Phillies’ 2-0 win, Bohm has driven in the only three runs in the first two games of this four-game set.

The Phillies won their third in a row and fifth in their past six games, including four shutout wins in a six-game span for the first time since August 1969. Adding to Sunday’s 4-0 blanking, they have held the Cardinals scoreless for 27 straight innings — the first time the Phillies’ staff has done so against St. Louis since a 36-inning streak in 1944. — Reuters

