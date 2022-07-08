SAN SEBASTIAN College – Recoletos (SSC-R) shoots an outright Final Four while Lyceum of the Philippines University (LPU), San Beda and José Rizal University (JRU) fight for dear life in NCAA Season 97 volleyball at the Paco Arena.

The Lady Stags (5-2) will battle the Lady Pirates (3-4) at 2:30 p.m. while the Lady Red Spikers (2-5) and the Lady Bombers (3-4) tackle each other at 12 p.m. with all four eyeing exactly the same thing — a Final Four spot.

Powered by super rookie Katherine Santos’ career-high 24-hit explosion, SSC-R clawed its way from a deep hole and eked out a 25-21, 23-25, 30-32, 25-23, 15-13 win over San Beda on Tuesday to inch a step closer to the semis.

If it wins, SSC-R will join College of St. Benilde (7-0) and Arellano University (7-1) there.

Ms. Santos, who leads the league in scoring with an average of 18.2 points a game, is expected to be the focal point of the Lady Stags’ attack while Reyann Cañete continued to struggle.

Ms. Cañete has normed just six points in SSC-R’s last two games after once leading the league in the scoring category with an 19-hit average.

SSC-R coach Roger Gorayeb is hoping that their every win will boost his charges’ low confidence.

Also eyeing semis entry are San Beda and JRU, both of which are desperate to sweep their remaining two games to stay alive. — Joey Villar