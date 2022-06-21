GRANDMASTER Darwin Laylo reigned supreme in the classical division of the Singapore Chess Festival to lead several other Filipinos who recently excelled in various tournaments abroad.

The 41-year-old Army man had the same score of 5.5 points in six rounds with Indonesian FIDE Master Masruri Rahman, whom he split the point in the final round, but ended up with the higher tie-breaker to claim the crown.

Two more Filipinos — FMs Arlan Cabe and David Elorta — ended up third and fourth, respectively, with five points apiece.

Marvin Marcos and Jony Habla likewise made the country proud with the former ruling the Nahel Rapid tournament in Al Ain, United Arab Emirates and the latter topping the Red Knight Chess Club Rapid event in Bangkok, Thailand.

Another Philippine bet, Louie Salvador, emerged winner of the blitz side of the Red Knight tilt also in Bangkok. — Joey Villar