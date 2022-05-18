SOUTHAMPTON, England — Liverpool kept the Premier League title race alive until the final day of the season after winning 2-1 at Southampton on Tuesday.

The result leaves Liverpool a point behind leaders Manchester City ahead of Sunday’s final round of games. City is at home to Aston Villa while Liverpool host Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield.

City has 90 points with Liverpool on 89, meaning that victory for Pep Guardiola’s side against Villa would secure its fourth league title in five seasons.

Jürgen Klopp rested nine of the team who beat Chelsea on penalties in the FA Cup final on Saturday and his choice was looking questionable when Southampton took a 13th-minute lead through a wonderful Nathan Redmond strike after the winger had cut in from the left flank.

But Liverpool, who faces Real Madrid in the Champions League final on May 28, drew level 14 minutes later with Takumi Minamino, making his first league start for the club in 18 months, firing a fierce shot in at the near post.

The goal took the wind out of Southampton’s sails and Liverpool secured the three points when Kostas Tsimikas’ corner was headed in by Joel Matip. — Reuters