THE Golden State Warriors emerged as the title favorites Wednesday on FanDuel in the aftermath of the injury to Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker.

The Warriors are +350 to win the National Basketball Association (NBA) title outright with the Suns at +360. The Milwaukee Bucks are next at +500.

Booker suffered a hamstring injury in Tuesday’s Game 2 loss at home to the New Orleans Pelicans. The best-of-seven series shifts to New Orleans tied 1-1. Booker is expected to miss Games 3 and 4.

The Warriors have a 2-0 lead in their first-round series against the Denver Nuggets. Golden State won the games by an average of 18 points.

The Warriors and Suns are both 7/2 to win the title at the Las Vegas SuperBook. The Bucks are 4/1.

Booker, 25, averaged 26.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists in the regular season. The Suns were 8-6 without him in the lineup.

The Miami Heat are +650 and the Boston Celtics +800 at FanDuel. — Reuters