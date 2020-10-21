Spill the tea: A tasting and historical exploration with a tea sommelier and a museum curator

Two experts in one afternoon

Join Served Manila, Sheryl Ebon-Martinez (tea sommelier, TeavolutionPh) and Tenten Marinella (curator, Ayala Museum) as they brew and taste six high quality teas from around the world as well as learn the rich, cultural history of tea drinking.

Dispel myths (and what we currently think it is or not) about tea, learn how to steep properly, understanding the various tea leaves (what is good tea or not), peek into the very interesting inside history of tea and journey to different locales where the tea leaves come from and more. Showcased in session would also be the very diverse ceramics and drinkware collection of the Ayala Museum thru images, and of course, curatorial insights from its experts.

Book the tasting kit and online session at www.servedmanila.com

About Served Manila: Served Manila (www.servedmanila.com) is a startup with a purpose – to help people explore curiosities in food, beverage, hobbies and of the moment interests together with subject matter experts. Launched last April 2020, it has built a pioneering tasting platform and community in the Philippines that helps put together experiences in-home and hopefully, in the not so distant future, in-person. It has served up modules on wine, rum, gin, coffee, chocolates, and soon whiskey, selvedge denim, cookies, diet food and more. It has also collaborated with conferences like the Digicon Omni 2020 and provided an innovative after-hours experience that used sound as a way to complement cocktail preparations.

For queries and questions, contact Toto Alan Fontanilla via email at alan@servedmanila.com or through mobile 09178084428.