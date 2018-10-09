Special variants of Honda CR-V, Mobilio, Civic can now be ordered

CUSTOMERS can now order the limited-edition variants of the Honda CR-V, Mobilio, and Civic at Honda Cars showrooms. Deliveries will start in November.

Honda Cars Philippines, Inc. (HCPI) explained the special variants come with sporty and stylish enhancements.

The limited edition CR-V Touring Diesel 9A/T will have a new grille, running board, rear bumper protector and exhaust pipe finisher, along with a Touring Edition emblem. The Mobilio 1.5 Premium CVT will come in a White Orchid Pearl paint color, a shark-fin antenna, exhaust pipe finisher, and a Premium Edition Emblem.

Only 100 units of the Mobilio 1.5 Premium CVT will be available. It sells for P968,000. The Civic RS Turbo CVT Limited Edition will be offered in a Brilliant Sporty Blue color, with only 30 examples to be sold at a price of P1.576 million.