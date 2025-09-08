By Behzad Noubary

THE Philippines continues to have one of the fastest-growing economies in Southeast Asia and is poised to reach upper middle-income status. Yet, for a country approaching this income classification, too many human development outcomes remain lagging, stagnating or even regressing. The aspiration to attain upper middle-income status is increasingly challenged by intersecting global crises such as climate change, rapid technological disruption, and geopolitical instability.

The country is also poised to reap the benefits of a demographic dividend. Over the next two decades, there will be more adults than children in the population, resulting in a larger workforce. Education reforms can lay the groundwork for sustained national growth to reap the rewards of this demographic dividend.

The country could experience significant gains from this if the right policy frameworks are in place and sufficient investments are made now.

International assessments, such as the UNICEF-led 2019 Southeast Asia Primary Learning Metrics revealed that an alarming 9 out of 10 Grade 5 learners in the Philippines could not read at the required level. The COVID-19 pandemic further delayed learning by an estimated two to three years of schooling. Bangsamoro children are further behind. New learning assessment results will be released by the end of the year.

Children in the Philippines face complex, multifaceted challenges that begin long before they enter a classroom. Many are born into a landscape of social and economic inequality, leading to a host of disadvantages. These include limited access to essential prenatal vitamins, incomplete childhood vaccinations, inadequate nutrition, and early stimulation, which impacts brain development of a child. One in three children in the Philippines is stunted. Stunted children are likely to earn less as adults due to reduced physical and cognitive development. This diminished earning potential has significant consequences for both the individuals affected and the overall economic prosperity of their communities.

By the time a child reaches kindergarten, they often carry the weight of these early disadvantages. Their school environment presents its own set of obstacles, such as large class sizes, overworked teachers, and a scarcity of learning materials. In many cases, schools lack access to basic utilities like electricity and the internet.

The child’s journey can also be further complicated by bullying, the risk of child abuse, and the pressure to drop out to support their family financially. Given these circumstances, for a child to succeed academically is truly a remarkable achievement.

The second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM 2), established to recommend targeted reforms to address the learning crisis, has presented a range of analyses and solutions to long-standing issues within the education system. It has also fostered improved coordination between key agencies responsible for early childhood care and development (ECCD Council), basic education (DepEd), technical and vocational education (TESDA), and higher education (CHED). With new leadership and strategic plans, these agencies have a renewed focus on effective program implementation.

As a long-standing partner of the Philippine government, UNICEF Philippines supports these agencies in their roles as duty-bearers for children’s rights. While monitoring the Sustainable Development Goals 2030 has shown significant progress, there is still much work to be done. The new strategic plans put forth by education agencies have correctly identified many priorities for the medium term. Building on this momentum, UNICEF offers these recommendations to further recalibrate the country’s path toward providing quality education for every child.

1. Support Parents, Not Just School Personnel

Parents are the most influential factor in a child’s success. They not only contribute genetically but also shape the child’s home environment. Their understanding of education’s long-term value, even when faced with immediate financial constraints, is critical. Engaging and supporting parents and caregivers is key to ensuring children reach their full potential.

2. Ensure Proper Nutrition for Children Under Five, Not Just School-Age Kids

The government is already investing heavily in school-based feeding programs. However, we must find a way to expand similar programs to children younger than five. Conditions like stunting are largely irreversible after age two. Enhancing the implementation of Republic Act 11148, also known as the “First 1,000 Days Law,” is an excellent starting point.

3. Conduct Detailed Child Mapping, Not Just Home Visits

While national information systems are maturing, they still have gaps in tracking the target population in specific areas. Similarly, household visits by school personnel are often unsystematic and incomplete. A transition to comprehensive child tracking systems through enhanced and coordinated child mapping in local governments would enable the government to ensure every child, especially the most vulnerable including the children with disabilities, receives the appropriate services.

4. Increase Preschool Sessions, Not Just School Buildings

We commend the government for its investment in constructing new child development centers, but there is a significant lag between budget approval and project completion. We advocate for the widespread use of Supervised Neighborhood Playgroup sessions in communities to ensure early childhood education can begin immediately while waiting for new buildings to be completed.

5. Tap Other Experts for Teaching, Not Just Teacher Education Graduates

The Teacher Education Council’s forthcoming roadmap aims to attract top talent to the profession. In addition, we recommend creating pathways for graduates of other fields, as well as other professionals, to become teachers. Their specialized expertise and diverse life experiences are invaluable for a child’s holistic development.

6. Use Local Languages, Not Just English and Filipino

The choice of a medium of instruction is often political. However, from a scientific standpoint, a child’s first language is the best foundation for further learning. It enhances early learning and is the most effective way to build proficiency in both Filipino and English, preparing children to be globally competitive.

7. Teach Socioemotional Skills, Not Just Academic Competencies

Beyond low academic performance, employers frequently report that graduates lack the essential soft skills needed for the workplace. Socioemotional skills like self-awareness, relationship management, and responsible decision-making cannot be taught through lectures; they must be modeled. Schools should intentionally dedicate time and resources for activities that consistently build these skills.

8. Support Out-of-School Individuals, Not Just Formal Learners

Many Filipinos, usually through no fault of their own, have been unable to complete basic education, severely limiting their economic prospects. Expanding access to the Alternative Learning System offers a vital second chance to this portion of the population. The more out-of-school youth and adults we can support now, the sooner they can be more productive.

9. Prioritize Education in BARMM, Not Just Autonomy

As BARMM advances its autonomous governance, the Ministry of Basic, Higher, and Technical Education (MBHTE), led by visionary and competent technocrats, has successfully integrated all levels of education into a single agency. Given its unique context, BARMM requires a combination of direct implementation and systems strengthening support than other national agencies. Tailored national government support will ensure that BARMM’s institutions are capacitated to provide quality, inclusive and resilient education services while recognizing the region’s autonomy.

10. Enhance Climate Resilience, Not Just Disaster Preparedness

Children in the Philippines lose up to a month’s worth of school days due to climate-related events. Damaged learning infrastructure and materials, as well as high hazard exposure, impede their learning. The Philippine education system must adapt to the realities of climate change by investing in safe learning infrastructure, integrating climate change education into the curricula, training teachers and education personnel on climate-responsive teaching, and empowering children themselves to be active participants in climate change efforts. These are essential to continuous access to quality, inclusive education amid climate-related disruptions.

Education reform is a long-term endeavor. The country would benefit from sustained initiatives protected from political shifts. The existence of new strategic plans is a positive step, providing a roadmap for future leaders to follow. However, significant work remains to be done to ensure that these plans translate into tangible benefits and results that are felt directly by every Filipino child to be productive citizens, prepared to navigate the challenges of the future. The government can count on UNICEF to continue its support in ensuring the rights of every child are met.

Behzad Noubary is the country representative ad interim of UNICEF Philippines.