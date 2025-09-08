SHIFTS in consumer behavior, global market movements, and fast-evolving technologies are reshaping the business landscape. BusinessWorld asked executives across industries in the Philippines which developments they are monitoring closely.

Compiled by reporters Revin Mikhael D. Ochave, Sheldeen Joy Talavera, Ashley Erika O. Jose, and Beatriz Marie D. Cruz

Globe Telecom, Inc. President and CEO Carl Raymond R. Cruz

WE’RE TRACKING how AI is transforming industries, and how we can scale it responsibly to make our services more personalized, efficient, and secure. On the consumer side, shifts in household spending patterns, the impact of inflation, and the role of remittances are critical in shaping our pricing, offers, and financial services. And in the enterprise space, we’re watching the rising demand for integrated ICT solutions, as businesses look for partners that can support them through digital transformation end-to-end.

Emmanuel V. Rubio, president and CEO, Meralco PowerGen Corp.

WE’RE WATCHING four major trends that are reshaping the energy landscape: decarbonization, digitalization, decentralization — and what I personally believe is the inevitable next step — democratization. Decarbonization is pushing us to invest in utility-scale renewables and low-carbon technologies to meet climate goals without compromising reliability. Digitalization is changing how we manage and optimize assets — from generation to consumption. Decentralization is enabling more flexible, distributed energy solutions that bring power closer to where it’s needed.

LIPAD CEO Noel F. Manankil

THE LOUDEST TREND to watch out for is digitalization. Digital transformation continues to redefine the global aviation landscape, with airports around the world continuously adopting contactless technologies, seamless online processes, and integrated digital systems. As a premier international gateway, we at CRK are committed to aligning with these advancements for a consistent delivery of a world-class, future-ready passenger experience.

PLDT Inc. Chairman and CEO Manuel V. Pangilinan

LIKE EVERYONE, I’m watching AI, which is reshaping every industry before our eyes. I’m also observing Gens Z, Alpha, and Beta — the last one being the AI native generation. It’s always stimulating to think of how they’ll transform our workplaces, our economy, and our lives. And the issues which our Zs, Alphas, and Betas will face in their respective times.

Canon Marketing (Philippines), Inc. President and CEO Anuj Aggarwal

WE CLOSELY MONITOR evolving consumer preferences and rapid technological advancements — these are constant drivers of innovation for us. True to our slogan, “Delighting You Always,” we are committed to bringing the latest technology and meaningful solutions closer to our customers.

Philippine Nickel Industry Association Chairman and Carrascal Nickel Corp. President and CEO Antonio L. Co

WE ARE CLOSELY WATCHING how shifting global demand for commodities — especially critical minerals like gold, copper, and nickel — is shaping new investment frontiers. At the same time, we’re tracking how changing consumer behavior, digital innovation, and tourism recovery are creating fresh momentum in the food and hospitality sectors. On the home front, we remain attentive to policy and regulatory shifts that could unlock greater competitiveness and long-term growth for Philippine industries.

Jonathan Jack R. Madrid, president and CEO, Information Technology and Business Process Association of the Philippines

WE ARE CLOSELY watching three major trends. First is the rapid adoption of Agentic AI, which can handle complex processes end to end and fundamentally change how companies operate. Second is the continued rise in global demand for outsourced and digital services, which supports consistent revenue growth. Third is the emergence of new hybrid roles like AI operations leads, prompt engineers, and AI auditors. These shifts make large-scale, enterprise-based training essential. The government’s P740 million commitment to upskill Digital Filipino Workers is a crucial step to ensure our workforce stays ahead. We believe that combining advanced technology with our culture of empathy will be our strongest advantage in the years to come.

Rick Santos, chairman and CEO, Santos Knight Frank

THE TRENDS I’m watching closely are healthcare, BPO (business process outsourcing), the energy sector, AI, and geopolitics.

Jie C. Espinosa, country manager, CBRE Philippines

THE TREND that I’m closely watching is AI, because it will have an impact on the IT-BPM (information technology-business process outsourcing) sector. Up to what extent, nobody knows yet. But we all know, we all recognize that down the road, it could impact the numbers.

James M. Montenegro, country manager, Chroma Hospitality, Inc.

I’M PARTICULARLY curious to see how AI will influence traveler decision-making, booking patterns, and online search behavior. We’re already witnessing how AI is transforming the way people plan their trips from personalized suggestions and dynamic pricing to real-time support through chatbots. What’s even more interesting to me is how this shift will affect local and independent hotel brands like our own, Grafik Hotel Collection. AI presents opportunities to compete smarter — whether through better-targeted marketing, deeper insights into guest behavior, or more tailored experiences that resonate with individual preferences.

Mober Technology Pte., Inc. CEO Dennis O. Ng

WE’RE OPTIMISTIC about how sustainable finance is evolving in the country and we’re hopeful the government keeps building momentum around EV adoption. Policy and capital will accelerate the shift, but we’re not standing still. We’ve built a working model, and we’re ready to scale with partners who share the same vision.

Ross Joseph J. Romanillos, president and CEO of CTP Construction and Mining Corp.

WE ARE CLOSELY OBSERVING how sustainability standards are evolving in the mining and construction industries, especially in relation to climate resilience and community engagement. We’re also tracking developments in workforce upskilling, environmental policy, and infrastructure investments that will help shape how responsible businesses like ours continue to grow — while remaining deeply grounded in service to people and the planet.

Carlos Aboitiz, chief corporate services officer, Aboitiz Power Corp.

WE’RE CLOSELY monitoring the energy transition, especially how a combination of evolving technology and market considerations is reshaping our energy landscape. We are actively transitioning AboitizPower’s energy mix, making complex decisions to create a more secure, affordable, and sustainable energy system for the Filipino people. This involves the strategic deployment of various energy technologies to ensure that we keep pace with the robust growth of the Philippine economy.

Jettson P. Yu, founder and CEO, PRIME Philippines

I AM WATCHING closely how people are reacting to what’s going on, because any business is always influenced by behaviors of people.

Catherine A. Ilagan, president and CEO, Filinvest Alabang, Inc.

WE’VE OBSERVED a growing trend where cities are becoming more people-centric. The term being introduced is “central social district,” which reflects a renewed focus on livability, wellness, and community connection. At Filinvest Alabang, Inc., we are proud to be leading in this space. Our townships are designed to support vibrant live-work-play lifestyles, with green-certified infrastructure, thoughtfully planned mobility systems, and inclusive public spaces.

SMC Chairman and CEO Ramon S. Ang

I’M ALSO HOPEFUL about the progress we can make in flood mitigation. Over the past five years, we have cleared more than 8.5 million tons of silt and waste from 163 kilometers of rivers, at no cost to the government or taxpayers. Imagine what more we can accomplish with continued partnerships with government, LGUs, and local communities. The next few years will be busy, but they will also be meaningful. And for me, the real reward is knowing that everything we do is meant to help more communities thrive and create opportunities for generations to come.

ING Philippines Country Manager Jun Palanca

WE’RE CLOSELY tracking the rapid evolution of sustainable finance in the Philippines. ESG integration is no longer a niche — it’s becoming embedded in strategy, capital-raising, and risk management across sectors. This signals a deep and lasting shift in how companies define value and resilience. Digital transformation also remains a defining force. From mobile payments to supply chain technologies, innovation is not just a competitive edge — it’s a prerequisite for agility in a volatile environment. Initiatives like the National Fiber Backbone and the Digital Payments Transformation Roadmap are expanding access and enabling new business models.

DragonFi Co-Founder and CEO Jon Carlo C. Lim

ONE OF THE MOst important trends we’re watching is the modernization of financial regulations in the Philippines. For too long, onerous and outdated rules have limited the ability of local fintech players to innovate and compete, placing them at a severe disadvantage compared to their foreign counterparts who often operate in more progressive regulatory environments.

Arlo G. Sarmiento, CEO, Vivant Corp.

FIRST, how national and local public policies enable the rollout of critical infrastructure especially in the water sector. At the end of the day, strong policy alignment is what transforms investment into real impact. On the power side, the evolving regulatory environment for the Retail Electricity Supply (RES) market — how it opens the energy market, how it protects consumers, and how it supports fair competition.

Kurt Lenard T. Gutierrez, co-founder and CEO, Dormy PH

I’M CLOSELY watching AI, GovTech, & PropTech. AI is a no-brainer, but more interesting locally is how GovTech is rapidly pacing with the industry. The PHL Supreme Court has launched its policy on eNotarization, which I’m certain will trickle down to digitizing legalities in the country & eliminate red tape. I expect this to have trickle down effects towards PropTech, which is traditionally process-heavy — perhaps we’ll see a FinTech-like wave hit PropTech soon enough.

Jerry G. Ngo, East West Banking Corp. CEO

WE’RE CLOSELY observing how technology is making the industry more efficient, agile, and customer-responsive. From AI-enabled decision-making to seamless mobile interactions, the bar has been raised for ease, speed, security, and personalization. But just as important are the behavioral shifts we’re seeing. More individuals now blend digital convenience with in-person service, expecting both immediacy and connection.

Dante R. Bravo, president – Philippine Nickel Industry Association president and CEO – Global Ferronickel Holdings, Inc.

WE ARE CLOSELY watching the global shift toward green technologies, which is rapidly transforming supply chains, investment priorities, and regulatory landscapes across economies. Just as critical are ongoing reforms in our local regulatory environment, which will play a decisive role in shaping a more competitive and resilient Philippine mining industry, one that is well-positioned to secure its place in the global nickel value chain.

Packworks Co-Founder Ibba Bernardo

1. AI for the neighborhood store

Right now, I’m really excited about how micro‑entrepreneurs can use AI to help grow their businesses. That’s not developer-speak; it comes from watching Pack‑owned sari‑sari stores start predicting demand, managing stock, and crafting promos without spreadsheets. What used to feel like magic is now regular on mobile. Pair that with tools on Sari.PH Pro, and every neighborhood store’s inventory looks less like guesswork. AI helps us hyper‑customize solutions that are very relevant to the individual market as opposed to a one-size-fits-all rollout.

2. Connectivity becoming inclusion — not just convenience

3. Hyperlocal logistics and demand insight

4. Embedded finance for store‑level credit and inclusion

5. Public-private models as operational infrastructure

I’m watching realism meet opportunity.

Francis Giles B. Puno, president and COO, First Gen Corp.

WE’RE ALWAYS on the lookout for changes in policy and regulations that would allow us to operate more sustainably and attract capital to help achieve energy security and supply stability for the country. Technology-wise, we’re watching how energy storage solutions and smart grids will evolve as these will help the transition to RE and address intermittency. AI and data analytics are slowly optimizing power generation and distribution; they provide insights that are important for demand planning, supply allocation and even infrastructure support.