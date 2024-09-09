By Harrison Kelly

THE DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION of education accelerated by nearly a decade due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the rapid shift didn’t come without cost. In the Philippines, the road to fully embracing digital education is filled with both challenges and opportunities.

Beyond issues related to infrastructure or funding, many institutions are still grappling with student expectations and their own technological limitations. These challenges are often rooted in the outdated notion that technology for collaboration, accessibility, and learning is less important now that we’ve returned to physical classrooms. However, returning to in-person learning does not diminish the importance of digital tools; instead, it highlights the need for a more integrated approach, often referred to as hybrid or blended learning.

For instance, some universities adopted a blended learning model, which combines face-to-face (f2f) and online teaching to ensure continuity beyond the pandemic. Other universities, like Ateneo de Manila University, implemented similar methods, such as the hybrid flexible or hyflex learning model, which integrates simultaneous f2f and synchronous online instruction. This approach has evolved to enhance flexibility, support academic excellence, deliver accessibility, and build institutional resilience.

This shift to blended learning methods prompted many institutions to opt for free, self-hosted learning management system (LMS) platforms, with the option to add services and tools at a cost. This led them to invest substantial sums in hardware, training, and technical support to stay updated with the trends shaping the new educational landscape.

Today, many of those institutions are facing roadblocks because their self-hosted LMS lacks scalability. This limits their ability to respond swiftly to new opportunities or adapt to changing market conditions.

Another consequence is that while the self-hosted LMS approach allowed universities to survive during a crisis, it has also placed their students at a disadvantage. Students in these institutions are often less equipped with flexible and interactive options than their peers who are studying at universities that have already migrated to cloud-based LMS solutions.

These more modern learning management systems offer the flexibility and scalability necessary to support the diverse learning pathways required for lifelong learning and provide skill-based learning opportunities.

EVOLVING TOWARDS A TECHNOLOGY-ENRICHED LEARNING ENVIRONMENT

In 2022, the World Bank noted that in Philippine higher education, “…a cultural transformation is needed to use technology for better service delivery, as digital transformation is more than just digitizing and digitalizing services.”

The emphasis here is on the word “transformation” — a shift in mindset that recognizes technology as a fundamental component of modern education and not just a temporary solution to a temporary problem.

For higher education institutions (HEIs), adapting to evolving technological demands is no longer an option but a necessity. While significant advancements have been made in integrating educational technology (edtech) into classrooms, many institutions in the Philippines are still playing catch-up. Edtech has the potential to increase performance, foster inclusivity, ease the burden on teachers, and offer more personalized learning experiences to students. However, the adoption of these technologies varies widely across the country.

The geographical peculiarities of the Philippines and existing infrastructure gaps add further challenges to achieving accessible and equitable education. The 2023 United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization Global Education Monitoring Report highlights that despite the Philippines embracing technology in education, there is a significant shortage of computers in schools, particularly in rural areas. Many students struggle to go online from home, exacerbating educational access issues.

As educators strive to keep pace with the latest trends and emerging technologies, they must also contend with outside obstacles such as climate change, social inequality, and inconsistent internet connectivity — factors that continue hindering students across the country. A technology-enriched learning approach, where technology is incorporated to complement learning every day in the classroom and to extend it outside of it, is more critical than ever to future-proof the education system against these challenges.

This approach ensures that institutions are using technology to support students during disruptions, provide flexibility and mobility, and offer timely assistance to those who need it most and not only as a stopgap measure. This approach also fosters a lifelong learning culture, which is essential for bridging the skills gap and preparing students for the global workforce.

While some institutions still use their LMS primarily as a repository for course materials, leading universities and vocational education institutions in the Philippines and worldwide are leveraging these platforms in far more dynamic ways. They use data and analytics to make informed, data-driven decisions, personalize education, and identify at-risk students. These capabilities combine the best of technology and education, providing timely interventions and support, so that all students have the opportunity to succeed.

IMPROVING MOBILE LEARNING WITH OFFLINE ACCESS

In the Philippines, according to an Instructure survey, 50% of students use their mobile phones to access their institution’s LMS. Mobile learning has truly become indispensable for students, and this statistic underscores the importance of optimizing mobile learning experiences.

Despite improvements in mobile data affordability, the Philippines still lags other Southeast Asian countries in terms of network performance. Even with near-universal 4G (fourth-generation) coverage, broadband speeds are lower, particularly in rural areas where slower internet speeds pose significant challenges that make it crucial to meet the needs of students who may not always have access to stable connections.

From interactive apps to collaborative platforms, mobile learning has democratized education by breaking down geographical barriers and making quality learning materials accessible to a global audience. Recognizing this trend, colleges and universities are increasingly optimizing their course designs for mobile apps, ensuring that both blended and online courses are accessible on mobile devices.

However, the success of mobile learning in the Philippines hinges on more than just accessibility — it also depends on ensuring that students can access learning materials offline. This feature, which is usually available in an LMS’ mobile app for students, is particularly crucial in regions where internet connectivity is unreliable. By enabling offline access, institutions can help ensure that all students, regardless of location, can engage with their coursework and succeed academically.

THE FUTURE OF EDUCATION IN THE ERA OF AI

The future of education in the Philippines depends on the country’s ability to embrace and fully integrate digital tools into its educational framework and approach the challenges and opportunities created by generative artificial intelligence (AI). It’s crucial to move away from the initial fear around AI and move towards taking advantage of its potential to significantly impact education, particularly when integrated into an LMS.

We need to be sure AI literacy is taking place in every institution to ensure staff and students have the knowledge and skills necessary to understand, evaluate, and use generative artificial intelligence systems and tools safely and ethically.

It is essential for institutions to recognize that digital transformation is not a one-time fix but an ongoing process. As the educational landscape continues to evolve, so too must the strategies and tools employed by educators. While the challenges are significant, so are the opportunities. By adopting cloud-based edtech solutions that integrate AI with a human-centered approach, fostering a technology-enriched learning environment, and optimizing mobile learning experiences, Philippine educational institutions could overcome many of its challenges and create a more inclusive, equitable, and effective education system.

Harrison Kelly is the managing director for Asia-Pacific at Instructure.