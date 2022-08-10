Asia Society Philippines

Asia Society Philippines congratulates BusinessWorld on its 35th year at the forefront of business journalism in the Philippines.

It has been our honor to partner with BusinessWorld in various events over the years, sharing as we do the same values and objectives to foster greater people-to-people understanding within and among nations, and generating conversations that will allow everyone to navigate our shared futures.

We are grateful to the BusinessWorld team and are ever excited for our lasting and enduring partnership, especially as we move and look forward to better days.

Once again, from Asia Society Philippines, congratulations and Mabuhay, BusinessWorld!

Bank Marketing Association of the Philippines

The Bank Marketing Association of the Philippines (BMAP) extends its warmest congratulations to BusinessWorld on its 35th Anniversary!

Thirty five years ago, BusinessWorld was founded as a pioneering business newspaper. Fast-forward to today, the publication remains committed and dedicated to upholding competent and responsible reporting of the country’s daily top news stories and historical milestones.

As a progressive publication, looking back at its historic past likewise propels its drive and passion to move forward, faster. In a time of unprecedented global challenges, we move forward to tackle important lessons of innovation, not only to encourage deeper data sharing and understanding, but also to further strengthen the principles of press freedom, balanced and unbiased reporting in pursuit of nation-building.

BusinessWorld has been a long-time and staunch partner of BMAP and the banking industry in promoting and advancing bank marketing practices, cooperation and exchange of information. It provides meaningful and well-thought contents, discourse platforms that are very relevant to the association and our members. We look forward to being part of BusinessWorld’s continued growth and future worthy initiatives.

Once again, congratulations and more power!

European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines

On behalf of the European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (ECCP), I would like to express our sincere congratulations to BusinessWorld as it marks its 35th anniversary.

We recognize the role of BusinessWorld as a reputable and well-respected news outlet. Over these years, BusinessWorld has done commendable work in bringing to its readers timely and relevant information, reports, and opinions.

The ECCP thanks the BusinessWorld team for the long-standing cooperation, and wishes the outlet continued success for many years ahead!

Florian Gottein

Executive Director

Makati Business Club

MBC congratulates its trusted source and valuable business partner, BusinessWorld, on its 35th birthday! Through booms, busts, and political change, BusinessWorld has been both the ear and the voice of the business sector, helping spur investment, expansion, and job creation. As the Philippines navigates these new and challenging times, we wish BusinessWorld continued success in our united effort to move forward faster.

Management Association of the Philippines

On behalf of the Board of Governors and the more than 1,000 members of the Management Association of the Philippines (MAP), I would like to congratulate BusinessWorld on its 35th founding anniversary. We in the MAP fully recognize BusinessWorld’s contributions to the country through decades of professional economic journalism. Collaboration with BusinessWorld over the past several years has been highly beneficial to us in carrying out MAP’s mission of promoting management excellence for nation-building. We take this opportunity to thank BusinessWorld for the consistent support for MAP’s key programs and activities, notably our “MAP Insights” weekly column in BusinessWorld which started in 2007, the MAP International CEO Conference, the MAP Golf Cup for CSR, and the various webinars and fora. We look forward to maintaining a productive partnership between MAP and BusinessWorld in the coming years. Mabuhay ang BusinessWorld!

Rogelio L. Singson

President

Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry

On behalf of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI), my sincerest greetings and congratulations to the men and women of the BusinessWorld Publishing Corp. on your 35th Founding Anniversary celebration.

Media plays a major role in shaping a healthy democracy and political landscape. Its wide reach and influence undoubtedly create a huge impact on one’s social, political, business, and personal views.

As technology continues to evolve so is the news media. In recent times, we have witnessed how social media challenged the traditional and mainstream media. Getting information nowadays has become faster and easier, but disinformation and misinformation have also become more pervasive than ever. Fake news, biases, inaccuracies, and misleading content, are something that news media should not lose sight of.

BusinessWorld has lived up to the challenge of this rapidly changing digital landscape. Venturing into the digital space to maximize your reach through the various platforms such as BusinessWorld Insights, One-on-One Interview Series, and the virtual Economic Forum during the height of a pandemic is a testament of your commitment and dedication to provide the general public with an accurate, fair and balanced gathering of information.

We are happy and honored for considering PCCI as your institutional partner in organizing a relevant and informative webinar series on business and economy and we hope for more fruitful and meaningful years of collaboration.

Again, congratulations and mabuhay tayong lahat.

George T. Barcelon

President

Philippines Franchise Association

Together with the board of trustees, officers and members of the Philippines Franchise Association (PFA), we greet BusinessWorld with a resounding applause as it celebrates its 35th anniversary! We commend you for your service to the business community through your informative and insightful news and feature articles anchored on journalistic integrity and commitment to truth.

We are confident that you will remain a trusted news source for the world of business and continue to be instrumental in helping the business community in anticipating disruptions and challenges so that it can move forward faster just as your anniversary theme succinctly proclaims. We are happy that BusinessWorld is a reliable partner of PFA in our activities and we hope to further strengthen our partnership as we intensify efforts to bring Philippine franchising to new frontiers.

Again, our heartfelt congratulations!

Sherill Quintana, CFE

Chairman

Chris Lim, CFE

President

Philippine Retailers Association

On behalf of the Philippine Retailers Association (PRA), I send my warmest greetings and congratulations to BusinessWorld for your 35th Anniversary. We celebrate this milestone with you!

BusinessWorld has been a constant ally for the private sector and industries, including retail, therefore making it one of the Philippines’ top media and publishing companies that provide quality and professional economic journalism.

For the longest time now, PRA and BusinessWorld have been staunch partners that support campaigns, projects, and events, that contribute to industry growth, development, and nation-building. That is why we are with you as you celebrate 35 years of excellence in your field.

Again, happy anniversary! And we wish you more power and steadfast journalism in the many years to come! God speed!

Rosemarie B. Ong

President, SEVP-COO, Wilcon Depot, Inc.

Ardent Communications, Inc.

Congratulations, BusinessWorld, on 35 years of providing a reliable, credible and trustworthy news and information platform for Filipinos everywhere. For more than three decades, you have consistently served the country and our people by delivering timely news, in particular business news, that enables Filipinos from industry leaders and movers to workers and younger readers to gain deeper insights into economic and market developments and make intelligent decisions for their business or work. These decisions affect not only companies but also, and more importantly, the lives of many ordinary Filipinos. We at Ardent Communications, Inc. are proud and grateful for the many years of partnership that we have shared. Since we started working together many years ago, BusinessWorld has always been ready to support us and our clients share the latest news and reach more people, be that through print or online. Even when our queries and concerns already take up BusinessWorld staff’s personal time and even actual emergencies such as when one of your senior account managers addressed our questions while about to go into labor. Truly, you have all been about service. We hope that through our collaborations over the years, we have contributed to providing your readership — Filipinos all over the world and other international readers — with only truthful and correct information, and in so doing help serve as a forum to discuss issues that shape the nation and empower and encourage everyone to work together for a better Philippines. Your anniversary theme of Forward Faster indeed reflects what we know to be your vision for the publication and your readership. That is, to keep forging ahead, even pick up the pace, to effect positive change and contribute to making our nation and by extension the world a better place. In these times of misinformation and disinformation, it is even more paramount to be a platform for factual and reliable information. Indeed, from pioneering business news delivery and being Southeast Asia’s first daily business newspaper decades back, you have made a huge impact in this nation, and only better things lie ahead for you. We’ve always looked forward to working with BusinessWorld and we will continue doing so. Again, congratulations. We wish you only the best in the next 35 years!

IPG Mediabrands Philippines

Congratulations BusinessWorld!

For 35 years, BusinessWorld has been one of the few constants in Philippine business news reporting. In a world that’s always evolving and changing, it has been a consistent source of quality, well-written business news and views, keeping businesses and industries updated and helping them decide on crucial matters with accurate, actionable information. Quality is that one word which best describes BusinessWorld. Quality they hold themselves accountable to, consistently; from the way they report the news to the way they work with media partners and advertisers. As one of the country’s leading marketing communications and media companies, we — IPG Mediabrands Philippines — are guided by our own Media Responsibility Principles, our guardrails in our conduct of business for ourselves and with our clients. Working with an organization like BusinessWorld speaks to this. And as we safeguard our clients’ brands at a time that brand safety is non-negotiable, we look forward to more productive collaborations with the BW team. Happy Anniversary, BusinessWorld. Carry on!

Tricia Camarillo-Quiambao

Chief Executive Officer

Mediabrands Philippines