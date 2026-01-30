Sedentary routines now define daily life for millions of people, and health authorities warn the pattern carries growing health risks.

Data from the World Health Organization (WHO) show that physical inactivity stands among the leading risk factors tied to noncommunicable diseases. Adults who do not meet recommended activity levels face a 20% to 30% higher risk of death than those who remain active, according to the agency.

In 2022, about 31% of adults worldwide failed to meet activity guidelines. That figure has risen by roughly five percentage points since 2010. If current patterns hold, inactivity could reach 35% by 2030, placing global targets out of reach and adding pressure to health systems.

Asia-Pacific countries post the highest inactivity rate at 48%, followed by South Asia at 45%. Other regions range from 28% in high-income Western countries to 14% in Oceania.

Globally, 34% of women fall short of activity guidelines compared with 29% of men. In some countries, the gap reaches 20 percentage points. Adults ages 60 and older report lower activity levels than younger groups, a trend that draws concern as populations age.

The agency links rising inactivity to social and environmental factors, including city layouts that favor cars over walking, limited public transport and scarce recreation areas. Cost and safety issues also deter participation in sports and exercise programs.

WHO recommends coordinated efforts across different sectors to increase activity levels in communities. Policies that encourage active mobility, like walking and cycling, make daily movement easier and more accessible. Likewise, schools, workplaces, and healthcare facilities can integrate physical activity into everyday schedules.

For its part, the Department of Health (DoH) has outlined a yearlong framework it calls “PinaSiglang 2026,” a plan that assigns practical habits to each month and frames wellness as a steady routine that fits into everyday life.

The framework places physical activity at the top of the list. The DoH calls on adults to build movement into the day through walking, cycling , or similar aerobic activity. The agency says repeated short sessions matter, especially for people who sit for long hours because of office work or screen-heavy jobs.

In terms of nutrition, the DoH recommends following the government-backed plate guide that divides food into major groups meant to support energy and overall condition. The visual guide, according to the agency, helps people make fulfilling food choices.

The program also calls on immunization. The DoH repeats that vaccines protect against diseases and work best when people follow schedules. Regular medical checkups and routine health visits are likewise encouraged, as they help identify health issues early, even in the absence of symptoms.

Mental wellness is incorporated through short daily meditation sessions. The DoH notes that even a few minutes of focused quiet time can help adults manage stress.

Handwashing anchors the list of habits, with emphasis on proper timing and technique. Experts say clean hands remain a basic defense against common infections.

The DoH also addresses alcohol use, warning that drinking carries health risks even at low levels and should not be viewed as harmless. Meanwhile, tobacco and electronic cigarettes are discouraged under the same lens.

Sexual health education is another component of the program. The DoH notes that access to accurate information helps individuals make informed decisions and reduces the stigma of seeking care, particularly amid rising cases of sexually transmitted infections.

The framework places sleep on equal footing with diet and exercise. Adults are urged to treat adequate rest as a daily requirement rather than a sacrifice. Proper sleep, the DoH explains, supports both physical recovery and mental clarity, reinforcing overall wellness.

By building these habits throughout the year, individuals across demographics can reap the benefits of maintaining an active lifestyle.

For children and adolescents, staying active strengthens bones, develops muscles, and improves motor skills. Movement also supports cognitive growth and mental health, providing young people with the foundation to perform well in school and daily life.

Adults who maintain an active lifestyle show lower rates of cardiovascular disease, high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, and certain site-specific cancers. Exercise also contributes to better sleep quality, stronger mental health, and a reduced risk of falls in older age. — Mhicole A. Moral