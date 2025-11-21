A Filipino adage dubs education as the greatest inheritance a parent can give to their child. Such is the importance of learning in the Philippines, where it is a right and where the government is mandated to ensure its accessibility and quality for all its citizens.

However, recent controversies have left much to be desired in the sector. Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority in April showed that while over 90% of Filipinos can read and write, just 70% can comprehend what they read. Furthermore, the Department of Education’s (DepEd) classroom backlog currently stands at an estimated 148,000, based on the latest data shared by the department. Further inflating the issue is the masses’ current public distrust of government institutions.

Given these challenges, exploring the role of public-private partnerships (PPPs) becomes all the more crucial in seeking ways to improve the current Philippine education system. DepEd Secretary Juan Edgardo “Sonny” M. Angara hinted at such solutions as the key to addressing the perennial problem of classroom backlogs.

“Ang tinutulak natin ngayon is mag-PPP tayo, public-private partnerships. Ibig sabihin, malakihan, bulto-bulto, 1,000 classrooms. Magpapa-bid tayo ng isang libong school buildings at i-o-offer natin sa private sector na magko-construct. (What we are pushing for now is to do public-private partnerships. This means large-scale, in bulk — 1,000 classrooms. We will [also] put 1,000 school buildings up for bidding and offer them to the private sector to construct),” Mr. Angara said in a statement.

With limited resources and a protracted classroom shortage, the Education Secretary likewise called for increased awareness on the Adopt-A-School Program, underscoring the law’s tax benefits to the adopting company or enterprise.

“Baka hindi alam noong ibang negosyante o ibang nagdo-donate, ibang charitable organizations, ipaalam niyo sa kanila na kapag nagdo-donate sila ng school building, maide-deduct nila doon sa kanilang taxable income. (Some businessmen or other donors, other charitable organizations, might not know this — inform them that when they donate a school building, they can deduct it from their taxable income),” Mr. Angara also noted.

“Marami lang hindi nakakaalam na may batas na ganoon. So, with the help of the community, sana maipaalam natin sa kanila. (Many just don’t know that such a law exists. So with the help of the community, hopefully we can make them aware of it),” he added.

Aside from the Adopt-A-School Program, another PPP program being eyed by the agency is the leasing of idle private school buildings abandoned during the pandemic. Mr. Angara recently mentioned his work with property developers and other government agencies in identifying campuses that can be leased and converted into temporary classrooms.

“We need to think creatively if we want to move fast,” he said. “Kung may mga paaralan at gusaling nakatengga at maaari namang magamit, buksan natin ito para sa mga kabataang nangangailangan ngayon.” (If there are schools and buildings that are idle and could be used, let’s open them for the young people who are in need right now.)

Beyond current projects, the DepEd recently released its Quality Education Development Plan 2025-2035, where it defined PPPs as a lever the department can use to “enhance innovation and access to resources and expertise.” The education agency added that combining the government’s extensive reach with the private sector’s agility and innovation enables the delivery of more effective and efficient educational solutions.

Additionally, the document revealed several areas ripe for potential PPP collaborations with the DepEd, including expanding voucher programs, leasing private properties, improving school digitization, and constructing classrooms in schools with overcrowded populations and inadequate facilities. Similarly, the agency’s reform team is also mulling the feasibility of using PPPs for other basic education elements like digitalization for modern schools and classrooms.

In the past, PPPs have resulted in significant improvements in the education sector that have benefited thousands of students over the years. One such endeavor is the successful implementation of the PPP School Infrastructure Project (PSIP) in 2012 and 2013, which built nearly 12,000 classrooms, benefitted 400,000 learners, and generated 11,000 local jobs.

PSIP provides a framework and key insights that can guide stronger implementation of future PPP initiatives. The upcoming phase of PPPs for classroom construction is expected to introduce additional features, including the provision of digital learning devices for teachers and students, enhanced internet connectivity, and the adoption of solar power in schools to ensure classrooms are equipped for the future.

PPPs have worked wonders in various sectors in the Philippines, improving transportation, infrastructure, and other areas of the country. As the education sector seeks long-term, sustainable growth and reforms, leveraging these collaborations could be the catalyst that finally bridges gaps in access, quality, and equity for Filipino learners. ­— Jomarc Angelo M. Corpuz