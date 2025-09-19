Country’s top community builders recognized at Dot Property Philippines Awards 2025

By Jomarc Angelo M. Corpuz, Special Features and Content Writer

The Dot Property Philippines Awards 2025 marked its 10th anniversary in an unforgettable night at the luxurious Okada Manila, honoring the nation’s most forward-thinking developers, groundbreaking projects, and premier real estate agencies.

Since 2015, the Dot Property Awards have become the measure of excellence in Southeast Asia as they shed the limelight on developers who go beyond building properties to shaping lifestyles, driving innovation, and redefining communities. This year’s Philippine edition proved why it is considered one of the nation’s most prestigious real estate achievements, gathering the industry’s most renowned and respected names together in celebration of a decade of progress.

“This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Dot Property Philippines Awards — a decade of celebrating excellence and honoring the very best of the Philippines’ real estate industry. Over the past 10 years, this stage has become more than just a platform of recognition. It has become a testament to a vision of resilience and innovation that continues to shape our nation’s property landscape,” Dot Property Philippines Country Manager Tanya Peralta-Yu said during her opening remarks.

For 10 years, the Dot Property Awards have painted the changing landscape of real estate in the Philippines, from the vivid strokes of green developments and smart homes to the intricacies of conceptualizing integrated communities and investor-driven projects.

This year’s landmark edition highlighted more than 30 award categories, each crafted to recognize the distinct achievements of developers nationwide. The awards celebrate excellence in design and construction, as per usual, while also marveling at the leadership in sustainability, corporate responsibility, and innovation-values that continue to be a sneak peek into the next era of Philippine real estate.

“The Philippine real estate industry stands at an exciting crossroads. We are seeing unprecedented growth in residential developments, the continued transformation of urban centers, the rise of sustainable and green communities, and expanding opportunities brought by digital platforms,” Ms. Peralta-Yu explained.

As a brand that has consistently pushed the boundaries of modern living, the most prestigious recognition of the evening, Developer of the Year 2025, was awarded to RLC Residences for the second year in a row. Aside from delivering high-quality developments, RLC Residences was celebrated for its future-forward, sustainable, and smart communities.

“It really is an honor for us, and it’s extra meaningful for us because we are celebrating our 45th anniversary. I think this is a testament that the team is continuously honoring the vision of our late founder, John Gokongwei, and we do hope that we continue to make our founder proud and consistently deliver the best homes in the country,” a representative from RLC said as they accepted the award.

Aside from being awarded the Best Developer for the year, RLC also won the Best Starter Home Condominium Development, Best Smart Home Condominium Development, Best Sustainable Development, Best Condominium Architectural Design, and the Special Recognition Award for Sustainable Construction.

One of the most coveted awards given away during the event, the People’s Choice Award for Project of the Year 2025, was taken home by Federal Land, Inc. for Grand Hyatt Manila Residences South Tower. Known as the first Grand Hyatt-branded residence in Southeast Asia, the project adds the distinction to its long list of awards.

“We’d like to thank Dot Property for this award. It’s especially satisfying given the distinguished company we share tonight’s awards with. Everyone here, I think, is a winner. We are very grateful that the project has received this recognition, and we look forward to continuing on the same route,” Thomas F. Mirasol, vice-chairman of Federal Land, said.

The real estate company also won several other awards during the night, including Best Developer Metro Manila, Best Mixed-Use Development, Best Affordable Condominium Development, Best Luxury Condominium Development, Best Retail Development, Best Transit-Oriented Development, and Best Community-Centric Design.

Vista Land’s Verida was also named the Best Township Development at the awards. The township spanning 50 hectares and zoned into eight distinct districts draws inspiration from Singapore and is designed around three key sustainability-driven nodes: verdant spaces for renewable energy and eco-tourism; socio-cultural hubs celebrating local community; and a smart, connected city within a city powered by technology and innovation.

“Townships are redefining Philippine real estate by nurturing local economies, encouraging social interaction, and creating lasting value for residents and investors. Guided by this mission, Vista Land will remain a catalyst of inclusive growth, shaping not only the physical landscape but also the lifescapes of Filipinos wherever they choose to reside,” Vista Estates Master Planner Ar. Peter Estanislao noted.

Another interesting highlight from this year’s edition was the awarding of the Agency Excellence Awards to four companies, including Cebu Grand Realty, Kondo Ko Property Management, Llorico Realty, and Luxe Realty and Development Corp. The honor was given to recognize the agency’s client-focused approach as well as its outstanding brokerage of residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

“We are grateful to our clients, partners, and colleagues whose trust, referrals, and continuous support have made this possible. This award reminds us that what we have built today lays the foundation for the future, and we look forward to many more years of adding value to the Philippines’ real-estate industry,” Luxe Realty and Development Corp. President Trisha Liu said in her acceptance speech.

Other major winners include Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates, which was awarded Best Industrial Developer and Best Industrial Development. Filinvest Land also took home various accolades, such as Best Developer Visayas, Best Developer Mindanao, and Special Recognition Award for Corporate Social Responsibility. Other developers who were given more than one award is Pueblo de Oro Development Corp., which was honored with the Best Affordable Housing Development and Best Green Development, and Makiling Mews Corp., which secured Best Boutique Developer and Best LEED Development.

Century Properties Group, Inc. (CPGI) won Best Lifestyle Condominium Development, Costa del Hamilo, Inc. received the Best Resort Condominium Development award, and Dolmar Land earned Best Investment Property-Emerging Communities. Similarly, Golden Bay Prime Landholdings, Inc. garnered Best Green Lifestyle Development, with Malveda Properties and Development Corp. emerging with the Best Serviced Apartment achievement.

Furthermore, Dot Property Philippines Awards honored Omaha Development Corp. for Best Mid-Range Townhouse Development, Taylormade Development Corp. as Best Townhome Developer, and Vista Land & Lifescapes, Inc. for Best Township Development. Ortigas Land earned recognition for Best High Rise Condominium Development, while PHirst Park Homes, Inc. was named Best Developer, Luzon. R Land Development, Inc. received the award for Best Wellness Community Development, and Ayala Property Management Corp. (APMC) was acknowledged for Best Real Estate Property Management.

Lamudi-Dot Property Philippines partnership

During the event, Dot Property Philippines also announced a merger with real estate marketplace Lamudi. With a stronger platform, wider audience, and smarter solutions, the partnership between two of the country’s leading property platforms opens doors to new opportunities for the real estate industry in the country.

“Together, these two platforms give us unmatched reach, trust, and influence in the market. But more importantly, it allows us to serve developers, agents, and the entire real estate industry in bigger and better ways,” Ms. Peralta-Yu concluded in her speech.

“This merger has created something truly powerful and a platform that is unified with unmatched reach here in the Philippines. We bring together the two strongest and most trusted platforms in the country. Together, we are now leading the real estate industry in the Philippines, but also across Southeast Asia,” Lamudi Philippines Chief Executive Officer Mart Polman added later on in the event.

Nurturing and inspiring

The support of its principal media partners, among them BusinessWorld, further strengthened the prestige of the Dot Property Philippines Awards 2025.

In his speech, BusinessWorld Executive Vice-President Lucien C. Dy Tioco highlighted the importance of real estate especially in terms of nurturing communities.

“In honoring developers, projects, and agencies across Southeast Asia, Dot Property Awards have helped shine the spotlight on the missionaries who shape our skylines, our communities, and indeed, the way we believe. This is not being hyperbolic. Real estate is one of those things that has an immeasurable impact on all of our lives,” he said.

As the awards celebrate their 10th year, one thing remains clear: the Philippine real estate industry continues to evolve in ways that inspire confidence and pride. From smart homes and green developments to boutique residences and world-class condominiums, the winners of the Dot Property Philippines Awards 2025 have set the stage for an even brighter future.

The Dot Property Southeast Asia Awards will take place later this year in Bangkok, where developers from across the region will come together for another opportunity to showcase their achievements in the international stage.