Road accidents continue to claim more lives each year, with official data showing a sharp rise in fatalities. From January to November 2024, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) recorded 62,723 incidents. These crashes killed 332 people.

Four-wheeled vehicles remain the most involved in road accidents, making up 54% of total cases, followed by motorcycles at 22.03%, and trucks at 7.41%. Traffic-related deaths remain the top cause of mortality among those aged 15 to 29, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

Beyond the human cost, road crashes create a major economic burden. In fact, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimated that road traffic injuries cost the Philippines about 2.6% of its gross domestic product, which includes medical expenses, emergency services, loss of productivity, and vehicle damage.

With the current pace of road-related deaths and injuries, the government and the private sector face growing pressure to address the issue not just as a transport challenge, but as a national public health and economic problem that demands urgent attention.

The government is taking a big step to make roads safer with the Philippine Road Safety Action Plan that aims to reduce road traffic deaths by 35% by 2028. The Department of Transportation (DoTr) is leading the rollout from how roads are built to how crash victims are treated.

The DoTr is currently strengthening its coordination across government agencies through road safety management. The department wants to improve how crash data is collected and analyzed while supporting more research on traffic incidents.

The government also intends to push for better land-use planning and improve access to public transport. Part of the plan involves aligning policies with international safety standards and involving more stakeholders in both planning and execution.

The government is also putting safety when planning, constructing, and maintaining roads. Future road designs are mandated to give equal attention to all road users, not just cars, to make streets more accessible and safer for the most at-risk groups.

Under vehicle safety, the DoTr is tightening the rules on vehicle registration and inspection to make sure all units meet proper safety requirements. Public utility vehicles and private fleets are undergoing stricter monitoring by a new audit team.

On road user behavior, government agencies are launching larger information drives to promote safer driving and raise awareness about traffic rules. At the same time, enforcement of existing laws will be stepped up, with particular attention to issues such as speeding, driving under the influence, distracted driving, and the use of helmets by motorcyclists.

Private companies and nongovernment organizations are also stepping up efforts to make the country’s roads safer. For instance, Toyota Motor Philippines is teaming up with nonprofit group ACTION to push for safer roads through “Tamang Ride,” a road safety advocacy program designed to educate the public and improve driving behavior across the country.

The initiative aims to tackle long-standing safety issues on Philippine roads by backing programs that teach proper road use and responsible driving. Toyota will fund the development and production of safety materials and driving education programs under the campaign.

In some cases, Toyota is offering a free vehicle safety inspection. The inspection typically includes checking of lights, tires, brakes, and fluids. — Mhicole A. Moral