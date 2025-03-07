The Philippine Association of National Advertisers (PANA) remains committed to fostering an environment where both men and women thrive in leadership roles. With a history of diverse leadership, the association ensures that gender is never a barrier to realizing its vision of “Building Brands Responsibly through Creative Effectiveness.” This year, the same vision is reinforced with redefined four Ps of marketing as its unified pillars — purpose, passion, performance, and progress.

More than half of PANA’s leadership this term consists of accomplished female executives from the country’s biggest companies.

According to PANA President Christine “Chrissy” C. Roa, women bring unique perspectives that foster innovation and transformational progress.

“A woman is a daughter and potentially, a sister, a wife, and a mother, among other irreplaceable and irreplicable roles that make them the backbone of their families,” Ms. Roa told BusinessWorld. “This diversity of roles is translated to bringing diverse perspectives and transformational innovations to the workplace.”

Advertising benefits from diverse perspectives, and PANA ensures that talent and merit, rather than gender, determine leadership positions and professional growth.

“As leaders in advertising, [women] have a good balance of intelligent quotient and emotional intelligence which is critical to thought leadership in a fast-paced, pressure driven and often times, subject to cutthroat competition,” she added.

The association’s inclusive culture allows its member companies to create campaigns that resonate with a broad audience. This approach is evident in strategic initiatives led by executives who continue to redefine the industry.

Meanwhile, the PANA Foundation (PANAF) continues to lead and support the youth aspiring to enter the advertising and marketing industry.

PANAF Chairperson Mae Yao Co Say stressed the importance of driving meaningful change beyond individual recognition, emphasizing a leadership that values purpose-driven initiatives over personal accolades.

“PANA taught me that what matters most isn’t whether people remember our needs, but whether our actions and principles create a lasting positive impact,” she said. “Together, we can achieve milestones that not only shape our industry but also contribute meaningfully to society.”

This term, PANAF plans to launch programs connecting industry leaders with young professionals. These include the prestigious PANAnaw Awards and the Youth Creativity Festival, both aimed at fostering creativity and excellence among future industry leaders.

The foundation also seeks accreditation from the Philippine Council for NGO Certification to strengthen governance, transparency, and access to funding.

“PANA has always been a champion of responsible and effective advertising. But beyond that, we are also stewards of a more inclusive, fair, and forward-thinking industry — one that thrives on diversity and ensures that gender bias has no place in our decision-making, both within PANA and across the advertising landscape,” Ms. Co Say said.

Empowering women in the industry

Women on PANA’s board have continuously shaped the advertising industry through responsible brand-building initiatives. Their leadership ensures that campaigns align with ethical and creative effectiveness.

With a strong presence in decision-making bodies, female executives in PANA have helped elevate industry standards and drive brand innovation.

“We recognize the power of advertising in shaping perceptions, which is why we advocate for marketing messages that are inclusive, empower individuals, and inspire progress,” said Ms. Co Say.

Anna Legarda-Locsin, PANA president in 2018 and the current board president of the Ad Standards Council (ASC), has championed gender equality and leadership in advertising, setting new benchmarks for women in the industry.

As one of the women to hold the presidency, she promoted responsible advertising and strengthened industry self-regulation. Even after her tenure, Ms. Locsin remained deeply engaged with the association, serving as one of the board directors.

“We take pride in fostering a culture of meritocracy and equal opportunity, where leadership is based on vision, capability, and contribution — not gender,” Ms. Co Say explained. “The presence of strong female executives in PANA, PANAF, and the ASC Board is proof that when women lead, industries evolve and businesses thrive.”

Equality in leadership

PANA’s leadership roles remain open to all based on merit, with gender never a factor in decision-making. The organization has a long history of electing presidents and board members from both genders, proving that talent and expertise define leadership within the association.

PANA’s success and that of the advertising industry stem from seamless collaboration between men and women in leadership. The board and its members continuously advance the organization’s mission of advocating effective, responsive, and enterprise-building marketing communications.

“Men and women have an evident equity and have the same opportunity to take on leadership roles in its different disciplines,” Ms. Roa noted. “PANA, being the organization espousing responsible brand building and creative effectiveness, doesn’t see the relevance of gender in delivering these thrusts.”

The association also recognizes that men and women bring distinct competencies and skill sets to leadership.

“Being in the company of men and women thought leaders who bring in distinct core competencies and skill sets, we are able to harness what everyone has to offer and complement each other. At the end of the day, gender merely becomes a sex or a biological identity rather than a social construct,” Ms. Roa added.

Beyond leadership, PANA promotes ethical and stereotype-free advertising through collaboration with the Ad Standards Council. The association ensures that advertising remains inclusive, empowering, and reflective of society’s diversity.

Ms. Co Say, who has served on the PANA and PANAF boards for over 15 years, emphasizes the culture of mutual respect within the organization.

“Regardless of gender, age, personality, or company size, every board member has a voice that is valued and a role that is respected,” she explained. “While our differences bring diverse perspectives, they do not divide us; instead, they fuel richer discussions and stronger industry initiatives.”

A step change in marketing and advertising

Ms. Roa, who is also group head of marketing and communications for Corporate and Estates at Ayala Land Inc., leads PANA this year. A seasoned advertising and marketing executive, Ms. Roa aims to redefine brand-building strategies to align with evolving consumer behaviors and the digital landscape.

The new PANA president calls an industry-wide commitment to progress by challenging the status quo and pushing beyond traditional boundaries to create a more inclusive advertising landscape.

Joining Ms. Roa on the PANA Board are Cathy Santamaria of Bank of the Philippine Islands as Vice-President; Victor Janolino of Rebisco as Secretary; Kathrine Martinez of Unilab Inc. as Treasurer; Ricky Salvador of Vouno (Kopiko) as Auditor; and Emmanuel Ordinanza of Nestlé Philippines as Public Relations Officer.

The board of directors includes Bea Ballesca-Martinez of Century Pacific Food Inc., Bea Atienza of Colgate-Palmolive Philippines, Julie Balarbar of De La Salle University, Anna Legarda-Locsin of Procter & Gamble, and Maye Yao Co Say of Richwell Phils. Inc.

Meanwhile, Ms. Co Say serves as chairperson of the PANA Foundation (PANAF). Serving PANAF alongside her are Victor Janolino of Rebisco as Vice-Chairperson; Ricky Salvador of Vouno (Kopiko) as Secretary; Cathy Santamaria of Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) as Treasurer; and trustees Bea Ballesca-Martinez of Century Pacific Food Inc., Jos Ortega of Havas Ortega, Adi Timbol-Hernandez of McDonald’s Philippines, Marvin Tiu Lim of Mega Prime Foods, Blen Fernando of the Museum Foundation of the Philippines Inc., Gigi Tibi of RadManila Communications Inc., and Jared De Guzman of Watsons Philippines Inc.

