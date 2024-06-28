Globalization has facilitated the flow of capital across borders, allowing companies and governments to access funding from diverse sources. This has fueled economic growth and development in many regions, but it has also exposed financial markets to contagion risks. For instance, the 2008 financial crisis demonstrated the rapid transmission of market stress and the interconnectedness of global financial institutions.

Moreover, the continuous globalization of financial markets has led to the integration of different economies, resulting in complex interdependencies. Changes in monetary policy by major central banks can have far-reaching effects on currencies, interest rates, and asset prices worldwide.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has projected that the world economy will grow at no more than 3% in 2024. The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), meanwhile, stated that the projected global gross domestic product (GDP) growth is weaker than what was seen in the decade before the global financial crisis, but it is close to the currently estimated potential growth rates in both advanced and emerging market economies.

This slower growth compared to the pre-global financial crisis era highlights the long-term impacts of recent disruptions, such as the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the IMF, geopolitical tensions are also taking a toll, contributing to financial fragmentation, disruptions in cross-border payments, and more limited opportunities for international risk diversification.

Advanced economies are also dealing with slower productivity gains and demographic shifts, while emerging markets are facing challenges like capital outflows and commodity price volatility.

The IMF also projects that global inflation will decrease to 5.2% in 2024 from its peak of 8.7% in 2022. They also expect that inflation will likely remain higher than targeted rates in nearly all countries, indicating an ongoing struggle to control rising prices across the board.

Factors contributing to this scenario include supply chain disruptions, tight labor markets, and fluctuating energy prices. Central banks are likely to maintain a cautious stance, aiming to balance the need for economic support with efforts to curb inflationary pressures.

On the other hand, the increase in interest rates has been particularly beneficial for the banking sector. Recent bank earnings indicate that banks’ net interest margins (NIMs) may have already reached their highest point, with US and European banks expected to see a decrease in net interest margins in 2024. In contrast, Asia-Pacific (APAC) banks are likely to experience stronger net interest income, especially in the face of higher and potentially increasing interest rates in many developing countries.

In addition, digital transformation is reshaping the banking sector, driven by consumer demand for convenience and technological innovation. The global digital banking market size was valued at $803.8 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach $1,610 billion by 2027, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% during the forecast period.

The rise of fintech firms and the increasing integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning in banking operations are reshaping customer experiences and operational efficiencies.

One of the most significant trends is the rapid adoption of generative AI, which is expected to transform nearly every aspect of banking and financial services. IBM also stated that generative AI is expected to be the most influential trend that will penetrate the entire financial services sector this year. However, successfully implementing AI will require banks to not only leverage cloud and data capabilities, but also rethink their workforce and talent strategies.

Cybersecurity and fraud mitigation also remain top priorities in the global finance industry. Solutions such as AI-driven predictive analytics and real-time monitoring systems, according to IBM, are expected to be used as tools in identifying and mitigating risks before they escalate into full-blown crises.

Also, sustainable finance is emerging to promote sustainable economic development, mitigate climate change risks, and address social inequalities. According to the Global Sustainable Investment Alliance (GSIA), global sustainable investment assets reached $35.3 trillion in 2020, representing a 15% increase from 2018.

As a result, major financial institutions are increasingly incorporating sustainability into their core strategies. For instance, banks are not only financing renewable energy projects but also implementing policies to reduce their own carbon footprints. Investment firms are also launching environmental, social, and governance (ESG)-focused funds that screen investments based on sustainability criteria. — Mhicole A. Moral