Seeking to be a transformative initiative by the Philippine government, the ‘Bayang Digital ang Bagong Pilipinas’ movement promises to propel the Philippines into a new era of digitalization.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, many organizations and even governments saw digitalization as a promising luxury. Today, digitalization is all but a necessity as it continues to impact every aspect of human life, from enhancing the efficiency of businesses to making government services more accessible and transparent.

In an era where information is power, digitalization democratizes access to knowledge, bridging socioeconomic gaps and empowering marginalized communities, resulting in innovation, economic growth, and new opportunities for employment and entrepreneurship. In essence, digitalization is the key to unlocking a future where everyone can participate and thrive in a connected, global society.

Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Assistant Secretary Patricia Martin mentioned as much in her speech at the Singapore FinTech Festival in 2023, where she highlighted the transformation that the Philippines has witnessed in its financial landscape. At the time, she said that there were approximately 300 companies registered specializing in payment solutions, lending platforms, remittance services, and innovative e-wallet platforms.

“This marked transition not only mirrors the adaptability of Filipinos but also signifies an increasing acceptance and integration of financial technology into the fabric of our daily lives,” Ms. Martin said.

“The convergence of technology and finance not only enhances accessibility but also empowers individuals and businesses to navigate an increasingly interconnected and dynamic global landscape,” she added.

The ‘Bagong Pilipinas’ initiative aims to lay the foundations — through fostering public-private partnerships, promoting financial inclusion, and supporting the fintech sector — for this transition to further their goals of a digitally empowered and progressive nation.

Towards this goal, Ms. Martin also highlighted the impact of the government’s initiatives in fostering innovation and nurturing the startup ecosystem such as the Philippine Innovation Act and the Innovative Startup Act.

“These visionary policies set a clear direction, positioning the Philippines as a hub for creative ingenuity and entrepreneurial growth,” she said, adding that the digital transformation happening in the Philippines is “a teamwork approach, where both the government and private companies work together closely through public-private partnerships.”

Further, she noted that at the forefront of the digital evolution is the Private Sector Advisory Council’s Go Digital Pilipinas movement, which is a “concerted effort which aims not only to bridge the digital divide but also to cultivate digital literacy, fortify internet security, and champion the cause of privacy.”

“It serves as a testament to the collective responsibility we bear in ensuring that no one is left behind in the digital transformation journey,” Ms. Martin said.

An important part of Bagong Pilipinas’ mission is expanding access to formal banking and electronic money services.

“The government’s National Strategy for Financial Inclusion 2022-2028 aims to achieve inclusive growth marking a substantial stride toward making financial services accessible to all. In line with this commitment, the government’s National Strategy for Financial Inclusion 2022-2028 charts a comprehensive road map for inclusive growth and financial resilience for every Filipino,” Ms. Martin said.

Ms. Martin also mentioned other initiatives in digital transformation such as the Paleng-QR Ph Plus, “which exemplifies a commitment to seamlessly integrate digital payments into the fabric of Filipino life, promoting convenience, efficiency, and broader financial inclusion.”

For their part, the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) is promoting the Bagong Pilipinas initiative through several campaigns and events, such as the National ICT Month and Bayang Digital ang Bagong Pilipinas: DICT Regional Roadshow 2024.

The “Bayang Digital ang Bagong Pilipinas” roadshow is themed around the efforts of the Filipino people towards the advancement of ICT. Through the roadshow, the DICT hopes to inspire the people and the government to embrace the “Bagong Pilipinas” values and work together to create a country that has completely embraced digitization in all spheres of life, including public service, industry, governance, commerce, and lifestyle.

The DICT aims to show its commitment to creating a digitally inclusive Philippines by establishing strong partnerships with residents, local government officials, and key stakeholders nationwide in order to better serve the people and map out the Philippines’ path toward becoming a safe, resilient, and successful digital nation.

Meanwhile, the National ICT Month 2024 this June kicked off with a technology exhibit with interactive booths, a town hall meeting with stakeholders, and engaging plenary presentations about the state of the country’s ICT sector from DICT senior executive officials led by Secretary Ivan John E. Uy.

“This year’s celebration is a pivotal time for us to unite in our vision of a digitally empowered nation. Embodying the aspiration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. for a new Philippines for a new generation of Filipinos, we aim to foster innovation, and drive progress across the country through ICT. This is not just about showcasing how far we’ve come in our digital transformation journey; it is about rallying every Filipino to work towards achieving a prosperous digital future,” DICT Spokesperson Assistant Secretary Renato Aboy Paraiso said.

In accordance with Proclamation No. 1521 s. 2008, which designated June as National ICT Month, the DICT has chosen weekly themes that will explore the future of Filipino society powered by technology.

For the first week of June, the emphasis was placed on the launch of the “Bayang Digital ang Bagong Pilipinas” campaign to raise awareness, inspire collective action, and drive progress toward a digitally empowered Philippines.

The second week’s theme, “Pilipinong Konektado,” emphasizes how important connectivity is to the DICT’s efforts to create IT-enabled jobs, reskill and upskill workers, and promote digital inclusion.

In the third week, “Gobyernong Epektibo” takes center stage, stressing the need for government reform and calling on public sector executives to support digital excellence, optimize processes, and offer every Filipino more effective digital services.

“Kinabukasang Progresibo,” during the last week, focuses on the DICT’s goal of achieving equitable national ICT development. Strategic planning, committed execution, and strong citizen-government cooperation are necessary to realize this future vision.

The DICT further extends an invitation to professionals, ICT industry groups, government agencies, students, and families to join in the celebration of the National ICT Month 2024 and contribute to the vision of the future of the Philippines. — Bjorn Biel M. Beltran