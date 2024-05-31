In 1896, the first recorded automobile accident occurred when a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in London. The tragic incident highlighted the potential dangers of the early automobile. As car ownership became widespread in the early 20th century, the frequency of accidents increased dramatically.

By the 1920s, car crashes had become a significant public safety issue, prompting the introduction of essential safety measures such as traffic signals and road signs.

In response, governments and car manufacturers began to focus more on vehicle safety. Seat belts, which became mandatory in the 1960s, significantly reduced the risk of fatal injuries for front-seat occupants. The addition of air bags in the 1980s further enhanced passenger protection by cushioning the impact during collisions.

Despite these functional features, the World Health Organization (WHO) said that road traffic crashes kill approximately 1.19 million people worldwide every year. This figure suggested the persistent challenges in road safety, including issues such as distracted driving, speeding, unsafe road infrastructure, and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

On the other hand, modern cars, such as connected cars, are equipped with advanced technologies aimed at preventing accidents and minimizing injuries when crashes occur. They have the potential to address road issues by gathering real-time traffic and crash data, alerting drivers to changes in surrounding traffic conditions, road hazards, and upcoming obstructions.

As of 2022, there were approximately 237 million connected cars on the road globally, with 84 million in the United States alone. This number is projected to increase to 400 million by 2025.

Moreover, the global connected car market size is projected to reach US$191.83 billion by 2028, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.1% during the forecast period.

One of the most notable developments in driver safety technology is the widespread adoption of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). These systems, designed to automate, adapt, and enhance vehicle systems for safety and better driving, are rapidly becoming standard in modern vehicles.

According to the United States’ National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), ADAS encompass a range of features designed to assist drivers in various aspects of driving, including collision avoidance, lane departure warnings, adaptive cruise control, and automatic emergency braking. This technology utilizes a combination of sensors, cameras, and radar to monitor the vehicle’s surroundings and provide real-time alerts and interventions to prevent accidents and enhance overall safety.

Meanwhile, the emergence of vehicle-to-every-thing (V2X) communication technology represents a significant leap forward in enhancing road safety and traffic efficiency.

V2X enables vehicles to communicate with each other, as well as with infrastructure such as traffic signals and road signs, to exchange critical safety and operational information. This technology has the potential to prevent collisions, optimize traffic flow, and pave the way for future autonomous driving capabilities.

An article from Encora said that V2X can be integrated with 5G and edge technologies, allowing for the handling of larger volumes of data from connected devices. This integration expands vehicles’ perception range and enables advanced services, enhancing overall transportation capabilities.

The NHTSA estimates a minimum of 13% reduction in traffic accidents if a vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) system were implemented, resulting in 439,000 fewer car crashes per year. V2X technology is already used in countries such as China, where different safety information is being communicated between vehicles to reduce road accidents.

As vehicles become increasingly connected and reliant on digital systems, car manufacturers are implementing cybersecurity measures to protect vehicles from potential threats and unauthorized access. A report from an open-access journal Computer Networks said that measures include secure over-the-air (OTA) software updates, intrusion detection systems, and encryption protocols to safeguard critical vehicle systems from cyber-attacks. — Mhicole A. Moral