As the Manila International Auto Show (MIAS) launches its annual event this April 4-7, car enthusiasts and industry professionals are eagerly anticipating the collection of vehicles that will be showcased at the exhibition.

Following the resounding success of MIAS 2023, which drew over 149,000 visitors and showcased more than 200 car displays, the 2024 edition promises to raise the bar even higher.

Co-presented by BPI Auto Loans and Shell, and supported by the Automobile Association Philippines (AAP) and Petron, MIAS 2024 is set to be the most anticipated motoring event in the country, showcasing the latest models, designs, and developments in the automobile industry.

MIAS 2024 will feature a total of 29 passenger car and commercial vehicle brands, a significant increase from the 15 brands showcased in the previous year. Notably, 21 of the participating brands hail from China, reflecting the growing influence of Chinese auto manufacturers in the Philippine market.

Astara, a prominent distributor handling Peugeot and GAC, is set to launch two new acquired brands, JAC and JMC, at MIAS 2024. Led by industry veteran Arlan Reyes, JMC is likely to unveil the Grand Avenue and Vigus Work pickups.

GAC Motor plans to introduce six new cars in 2024, with the flagship M8 MPV already launched and the smaller M6 Pro on the horizon. Visitors can anticipate hybrid variants of existing vehicles at the GAC booth.

Since launching its initial offerings in the country, including the 2008, 3008, 5008, and Traveller, Peugeot has kept a relatively low profile. However, the brand hinted that they would offer electric vehicles in the future during the Manila International Auto Show 2023.

Meanwhile, United Asia Automotive Group, Inc. (UAAGI) is set to introduce two of its newly acquired brands — BAIC and Lynk & Co. — to the Philippine market.

With its new distributor, BAIC aims to revamp its presence with models like the BJ60, BJ80, and X55 II, while Lynk & Co will debut two crossover SUV models, the 06 and the 01.

UAAGI’s two well-known brands, Chery and Foton, are expected to make significant public debuts of their vehicles at this year’s MIAS. Chery aims to expand its electrified lineup with models like the Tiggo 7 PRO PHEV and fully-electric vehicles like the eQ1 and eQ. On the other hand, Foton, known for the Thunder pickup truck, is likely to unveil the Mars 7 and Mars 9 models, potentially featuring mild-hybrid diesel engines.

Newcomer brands from China, such as Hongqi, Bestune, and BAW under distributor EVOxTerra, will have their first major motor show debut at MIAS; along with Hycan, under Transcorp, and Seres, under QSJ.

Changan is also participating in its first MIAS under the new distributor, Inchcape Philippines. The brand already has a diverse lineup of crossovers starting from the CS35 to the flagship UNI-K. It has been confirmed that Changan is launching a new crossover, the CS15, which shares its components with the Alsvin.

Throughout the year 2023, Omoda and Jaecoo have been teasing the features and capabilities of their new crossovers, the Omoda 5 and Jaecoo 7. Now, visitors at the MIAS 2024 can finally see the vehicles in person as the brands debut the new car models.

Meanwhile, Jetour’s budget EVs and the eagerly awaited Dashing PHEV are expected to grace the exhibition for eco-friendly options.

MG’s transition to a direct subsidiary of SAIC Motor promises a comprehensive lineup, including the MG4 EV, MG Marvel R, and possibly the debut of the MG One. Speculation surrounds the potential launch of a new 1.5-liter engine passenger vehicle, possibly the MG3.

As new players enter the market, established brands are also preparing for major releases and updates. Well-known Japanese automakers such as Mitsubishi, Nissan, Suzuki, and Subaru will be exhibiting their latest models at the upcoming event.

Some of the exciting vehicles to look out for include Mitsubishi’s brand-new Triton and Nissan’s innovative e-Power technology.

On the other hand, Hyundai Motor Philippines may unveil the all-new Santa Fe or even the performance-oriented N brand, paving the way for exciting developments in the upcoming year.

This year’s MIAS event will also feature the newly established Chevrolet Philippines. The brand is currently undergoing a comprehensive rework strategy, and they are expected to give a sneak peek at what they have in store for the future.

Additionally, Suzuki has recently released a five-door version of the Jimny. It is expected to be available for test drives during the MIAS 2024, which will enable the company to reach a wider audience. The rest of Suzuki’s vehicle lineup is also expected be on display at the event. While there have been no official announcements, there is a possibility that they will showcase the XL-7, which is the sportier MPV twin of the Ertiga.

Subaru is expected to present GT Editions of the WRX and Crosstrek, while the BRZ STI Edition will have its Philippine debut.

Meanwhile, commercial vehicle manufacturers like DAF, Dongfeng, Kinglong, and Weichai will also showcase their latest innovations for trucks, buses, and engines.

With ticket prices at P150 and access to both MIAS venues, car enthusiasts and industry professionals alike can immerse themselves in the future of automotive innovation at MIAS 2024. — Mhicole A. Moral