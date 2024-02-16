The world of real estate is always evolving, and the luxury segment is no exception, especially with a heightened focus on modern homes with hotel-quality style, advanced technology, health and wellness features, and green spaces, among others.

Colliers Philippines, a real estate investment and management company, says that the rising demand for luxury homes is attracting many investors and homeowners, which is driving the growth of the residential sector.

“Colliers believes that this expansion is likely to spur growth in economic centers outside of Metro Manila, which should likely guide property firms’ development plans. The growing acceptance for condominium living, attractiveness of condo properties as a hedge against inflation, and rising purchasing power of investors have been compelling property firms to launch luxury condominium projects outside Metro Manila,” Colliers said.

2024 marks another remarkable year for luxurious living as it transforms lifestyles by bringing forth new trends, particularly on innovation and sustainability, which is set to elevate the quality of life among Filipinos. But how is luxury real estate being transformed into sustainable spaces?

From starting as a fad, green living is now becoming a necessity for many. Through the adoption of innovation and green technologies, real estate is revolutionizing the environment by placing sustainability at the forefront, while combining practicality and aesthetic appeal within these homes.

“Sustainable luxury homes are residences that prioritize environmental sustainability without compromising on luxury. These properties incorporate energy-efficient technologies, sustainable materials, and intelligent systems to offer the pinnacle of modern living while significantly reducing their carbon footprint,” Canada-based real estate consultancy The McKelvie Group said on its website.

Moreover, according to the recent “Luxury Outlook” report by Sotheby’s International Realty, there will be a significant demand for sustainable homes in the luxury housing market this year. The report highlighted a shift in consumer preferences that lead to sustainability.

As more people pursue balanced lifestyles, luxurious homes are now much more than a place to live; they are becoming personal sanctuaries that provide comfort and support one’s health, whether physically, mentally, or emotionally.

“A luxury-hotel stay is the ultimate sensory escape. So, it’s no wonder homeowners and designers alike are looking to hotels for their home-design cues,” stated the Luxury Report.

“Private residences are infusing both a sanctuary-like feel to attend to self-care needs as well as an element of leisure to everyday living,” it added.

The luxury segment is taking this to the next level by using sustainability as the key to reconnecting residents to the environment.

“These homes represent the confluence of cutting-edge technology, eco-friendly design principles, and modern luxury aesthetics. They embody the belief that responsible living doesn’t necessitate a compromise on comfort or elegance. Instead, sustainable luxury homes showcase that with innovation, these two seemingly contrasting ideals can harmoniously coexist, setting a gold standard for future residential architecture,” The McKelvie Group said.

Luxury homes are being transformed into hotel-like spaces, creating an environment that fosters health and wellness. These homes use environment-friendly materials, renewable energy sources, and eco-friendly designs that promote energy efficiency and reduce carbon footprint. By seamlessly combining luxury and eco-centric living, these homes establish a new standard for holistic and sustainable lifestyles.

In particular, the eco-friendly materials being used in building sustainable luxury homes are not only strong and durable but also help minimize impact on the environment. By using these kinds of materials, The McKelvie Group explained, sustainable luxury homes are preserving the environment while also building beautiful architectural home designs.

Smart home systems are also enhancing luxury lifestyles, for instance, by providing better security and energy consumption in the home.

“Whether adjusting the thermostat remotely or monitoring security on a smartphone, intelligent systems enhance comfort, security, and efficiency, all at the touch of a button,” The McKelvie Group shared.

Another striking feature of sustainable luxury homes is its energy efficiency. These homes use renewable energy sources, including solar panels, geothermal heating, and smart appliances to make sure energy is used wisely and efficiently. These renewable energy resources help in reducing costs and saving the environment.

Water conservation is another advantage in such homes. Innovative water features elevate the sustainable lifestyle while making sure every drop of water is used wisely. Aside from energy consumption, luxury homes include innovative water features such as rainwater harvesting systems and drought-resistant landscape, among others.

“Today, the epitome of upscale living is not just about owning a sprawling mansion in an exclusive neighborhood. It’s about the intelligent integration of sustainability into the heart of home design. The modern affluent homeowner seeks a space that’s not only a testament to sophisticated living but also reflects a commitment to the planet. This conscious evolution has given rise to the concept of sustainable luxury homes,” The McKelvie Group said. — Angela Kiara S. Brillantes