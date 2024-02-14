Sustainable cities and communities are one of the most significant goals that the United Nations pushes for in its Sustainable Development Goals. Growing urban populations have put a strain on natural resources all over the world, and have hastened the need for affordable housing, basic services, infrastructure, employment, and land.

The Philippines exemplifies this problem perfectly. Habitat for Humanity identifies the lack of adequate housing as a glaring example of inequality in the country, with the massive housing backlog standing at 6.5 million units. If left unaddressed, the deficit could balloon to 22 million units by 2040, according to the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD). In Metro Manila alone, over 4 million Filipinos live in poor housing conditions, made worse by the recent COVID-19 pandemic and constant natural disasters.

Fortunately, there is cause of hope. As the DHSUD marks its fifth anniversary, the organization has expressed its optimism in reaching key milestones towards its goals this year, particularly after in the implementation of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program.

Last December, DHSUD Secretary Jose Rizalino L. Acuzar cited the P13-billion revolving credit lines recently approved by the Home Development Mutual Fund or the Pag-IBIG Fund that would allow the development and construction of more than 11,000 housing units by the National Housing Authority (NHA) and Social Housing Finance Corp. (SHFC) in attainment of the 4PH program.

“This (approved credit lines) will not only sustain the positive momentum we have gained in the nationwide implementation of Pambansang Pabahay, but equally important, it will further bolster private sector confidence,” Mr. Acuzar said.

“We expect more private partners, especially financial institutions, developers and contractors to actively participate in the program this coming year,” he added. “I am confident that 2024 will be a milestone year for our President’s Pambansang Pabahay. Slowly but surely, we are now reaping the fruits of our labor.”

According to Mr. Acuzar, the President’s Executive Orders 34 and 35 have given the DHSUD a significant boost in its efforts to fulfill its mandate, especially in the areas of sustainable housing, human settlements, and urban development.

Both the “Pambansang Pabahay” and the Inter-agency Council for the Pasig River Urban Development (IAC-PRUD), which is also headed by DHSUD, were established by Executive Order 34 and 35, respectively. The former mandated that all government agencies and instrumentalities, including those that are owned or controlled by the government, submit an inventory of the available lands.

Aside from spearheading the “Pambansang Pabahay,” the DHSUD heads the formulating of urbanization policies, regulating the housing and real estate industries, assisting homeowners and communities, and providing technical advice in the country.

From January to November last year, the DHSUD has granted 642 projects licenses to sell (LS), with 489 of those licenses being new and 153 being amended. In all, there are 123,985 dwelling units and 256,834 commercial spaces. Because it mandates that these developments adhere to the specified requirements, the issuing of LS safeguards homeowners from unscrupulous developers and transactions.

Furthermore, in order to guarantee the safety of purchasers with accredited sellers, 15,839 real estate dealers, brokers, and salespeople were registered.

Concerning city planning, the agency reported 754 LGUs that have gained approval for Comprehensive Land Use Plans (CLUP) for resilient and environmentally friendly communities. In addition, it checked 108 zoning ordinances, provincial physical framework plans, and CLUPs for conformity with urban planning and land use standards.

In addition, as of October 2023, a total of 24,571 homeowners associations (HOAs), 224 federations, and 29 confederations are under surveillance nationwide.

Young agency’s storied journey

Established on Feb. 14, 2019 through Republic Act No. 11201, the DHSUD emerged as a pivotal institution tasked with streamlining and integrating the functions of various predecessor organizations.

Prior to its inception, the landscape of housing governance in the Philippines was characterized by the presence of multiple agencies, each playing a crucial role in addressing different facets of the country’s housing and urban development challenges.

The DHSUD also exercises oversight functions on its attached agencies or key shelter agencies: the NHA, which acts as the country’s primary shelter production arm; the Home Development Mutual Fund or Pag-IBIG Fund, which focuses on national savings program and affordable shelter financing for Filipino workers; the SHFC, which undertakes social housing programs catering to the formal and informal settlers belonging to the low-income bracket; and the National Home Mortgage Finance Corp., which ensures the availability of affordable housing loans to finance homebuyers through secondary market for home mortgages.

The consolidation of these diverse entities under the DHSUD marked a significant turning point in Philippine housing and urban development governance. With a unified mandate and streamlined organizational structure, the DHSUD has been poised to take on the multifaceted challenges of housing provision, land use regulation, and urban planning with renewed vigor and effectiveness.

Its mandate extends to formulating and implementing policies, plans, programs, and projects for housing and urban development, ensuring the availability of affordable and decent housing, and promoting sustainable urban development while addressing the housing needs of low-income families and marginalized sectors.

It has three bureaus that primarily perform policy development, regulatory functions and advisory roles. The first of which, the Environmental, Land Use and Urban Planning and Development Bureau, performs human settlements planning-related functions including formulation of planning guidelines, national urban development policies and programs, technical assistance to relevant stakeholders and land use monitoring.

The Housing and Real Estate Development Regulation Bureau regulates the development of subdivision and condominium and other real estate projects, including the practice of real estate service by brokers and salespersons, through the formulation, promulgation and imposition of administrative fines and penalties, pursuant to Presidential Decree 957 and Batas Pambansa 220.

Meanwhile, the Homeowners Association and Community Development Bureau, formulates policies and programs to be implemented by the regional offices, monitors proper implementation of the approved policies and programs, and capacitates regional offices in empowering the HOAs within their respective jurisdictions.

The department’s operations are complemented by one technical service, the Public Housing and Human Settlements Service, and seven support services. It also has 16 regional offices strategically located around the country to cater to the needs in the localities.

Over the past five years, the DHSUD has been at the forefront of formulating innovative strategies and initiatives to tackle the country’s housing backlog and urbanization challenges. Through collaborative efforts with government agencies, local government units, private sector stakeholders, and international organizations, DHSUD has made significant strides in advancing its objectives.

Driven by dynamism, integrity, a commitment to service excellence, a unified purpose, and unwavering dedication, the DHSUD strides purposefully towards its vision of ensuring every Filipino family has access to adequate and affordable housing, fostering inclusive human settlements, and creating well-planned communities. — Bjorn Biel M. Beltran