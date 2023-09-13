A wide range of products and ingredients in the food and beverage, and nutraceutical industries can be sampled in Food Innovation (Fi) Asia Thailand 2023 and Vitafoods Asia 2023, which will be held from Sept. 20 to 22 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fi Asia Thailand 2023 has the reputation of being the primary meeting place for the food and beverage sector in Southeast Asia. Over 600 international exhibitors from more than 40 countries, alongside leading players, distributors, and key decision-makers, are expected to make the trip to Bangkok.

“Fi Asia Thailand 2023 is not just a trade show; it’s a thriving community dedicated to inspiring and fostering growth in the ASEAN food and beverage industry. With an array of opportunities to network, learn and collaborate, it is an unmissable event for anyone looking to make their mark in this sector,” explained Rungphech Chitanuwat, regional portfolio director for ASEAN and the new country general manager for the Philippines at Informa Markets and organizer of Vitafoods Asia 2023 and Fi Asia Thailand 2023.

Visitors at Fi Asia Thailand 2023 will get the opportunity to attend international conferences that will help participants discover innovative products and applications in the industry. There will also be technical presentations and an innovation zone which is dedicated to new ingredients. For those who are into beverages, a must visit is the Beverage Ingredients (Bi) Theatre.

Participants can also look out for the Sustainability Square where they can experience the authentic Thai delight called the Kanom Look Choup, a mung bean paste dessert that is used to be eaten only by Thai royalty, and how it can be created using mung bean flour and natural food colorants.

To be held simultaneously with Fi Asia Thailand is Vitafoods Asia 2023, Asia’s leading event for functional ingredients and dietary supplement products and solutions.

Nutraceutical products are considered one of the elements to maintain a sound body and mind or even combat specific diseases. The nutraceutical industry has been undergoing a remarkable transformation, driven by the growing emphasis on health and wellness, coupled with the unprecedented advancements in nutrition knowledge.

In Asia, the nutraceutical industry is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6% and attain a value of US$229 billion by 2023, according to reports from specialist agency Healthy Marketing Team.

“With more exhibit spaces, we are expecting more than 8,000 participants from around the globe to join the event. In addition to the product showcasing, Vitafoods Asia 2023 will allow participants to immerse themselves in a global hub of nutraceutical knowledge,” said Ms. Chitanuwat.

The event will feature insightful topics by renowned experts and successful entrepreneurs, sharing market trends, technical and product presentations, and tips and tricks for business — equipping attendees with new tools and knowledge in propelling their businesses forward.

Vitafoods Asia 2023 will also have resource centers on Omega 3 and Probiotics. Other attractions include Innovation Tours, International Pavilions that showcase the latest in nutraceutical products; New Ingredients and New Products Zone; NutraFocus and Tasting Bar.

“There will also be an ‘Innovative Health Hub’ that will showcase Asia’s top health and nutrition trends. You are all invited to join us and look into a world of innovation for a healthier tomorrow,” Ms. Chitanuwat said.