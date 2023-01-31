By Bjorn Biel M. Beltran, Special Features and Content Assistant Editor

It is no overstatement to say that technology has completely changed the landscape of every industry in the world of business. From remote work through developments in information and communications technology, to artificial intelligence (AI)-powered retail networks and customer support, the way we do business is almost completely unrecognizable from that just a few decades ago.

Even in the legal industry, technology’s impact is unmistakable. The courts and other government agencies are relying more on online filings and submissions with regulators, as well as on technologies like videoconferencing.

Due to changes in the market, the legal industry is also facing new competition from businesses as well as other non-legal partnerships that offer tech-enabled services that were previously only offered by law firms.

Atty. Mark S. Gorriceta, managing partner at Gorriceta Africa Cauton & Saavedra (Gorriceta), said in an interview that the industry is evolving so rapidly and technology will play a crucial role in revolutionizing the Philippine legal and justice system.

“The rising adoption of emerging technologies has, and continues to change the world and this pushed the legal industry and even the regulators to also innovate. In this age of constant and rapid disruption through technological innovation, the regulatory status quo needs an upgrade,” he said.

“We foresee that the use of AI could potentially become the most significant disruptive innovation especially when used wisely. Although we do not think AI will replace lawyers, we believe it will only likely aid or complement our legal work.”

Atty. Kristine Torres, junior partner at the firm,noted that they take full advantage of technology to further bolster their services. “Being the leading law firm in the fields of Tech and Fintech, we have continuously invested in innovating the way we deliver our services through the use of technology,” she said.

“In fact last year, our firm has launched our virtual office space in the metaverse powered by our client, f(Dev)’ METAVRS. As far as we know, we are the only law firm to date who has created a dedicated virtual office space to further promote collaboration between our team and clientele and leverage our legal services through adoption of blockchain technology.“

Gorriceta has also spearheaded a widely-successful Law x Tech Summit for the past three years, and has continuously boosted its capabilities including training for their team to further adopt to the evolving legal landscape.