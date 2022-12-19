Traveling further regained its momentum in 2022. And among the autos that just began their journeys, some stood out in terms of style, power, and convenience. Let us look back at the car models that arrived in the country this year.

Toyota Raize

The country’s top best-selling car brand has brought in the Raize this year, its newest line of subcompact sport utility vehicles (SUVs).

Raize stands out on the road with its bold colors, such as the Turquoise Mica Metallic/Black and Yellow SE/Black for the ones with 1.0 Turbo CVT, and Red 2 for 1.2 G CVT. It also comes in White Pearl (1.0 Turbo CVT), as well as Silver Metallic 4 and Gray Metallic (1.2 G CVT, 1.2 E CVT, and 1.2 E MT).

On the inside, Raize offers a roomy cabin and luggage space. It is also equipped with advanced safety technology for a ride with peace of mind.

With its flamboyant design and powerful CVT engine, Toyota’s Raize lets one drive smoothly and in style.

Land Rover Defender

Great for on-road and off-road drives, the Land Rover Defender is said to be made with tough materials and could handle extreme terrains. In addition, the vehicle is also equipped with technology.

The Defender is now available in the 130 model, which can seat up to eight people. It also comes in 90 and 110, which offer five or six seats. The 110 also gives an option of additional third-row seats.

Hyundai Stargazer

With the return of Hyundai to the Philippines this year came its new Stargazer.

Driving in a futuristic style is made possible by the Stargazer with its horizontal LED strip on the fascia and its distinctively designed wheels.

This multipurpose vehicle (MPV) offers flexible seat configuration and can accommodate seven people. It also enables a worry-free drive with the incorporation of Hyundai SmartSense, its driver assistance system that monitors the surrounding for protection from potential dangers on the road.

Hyundai’s Stargazer comes in three variants: the Stargazer 1.5 GL IVT, GLS IVT, and GLS Premium IVT.

Ford Ranger

The next-generation of Ford Ranger was unveiled just last month, promising to be its “smartest, most versatile, and most capable Ranger ever.”

The vehicle is equipped with a 12” Colored Portrait Touchscreen in the cabin, which includes Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also provided better visibility with its 360-degree camera.

On the outside, Ranger sports the ‘Built Ford Tough’ look with its C-Clamp shaped headlights and a bold new grille. Meanwhile, its roof top limits were 85 kilogram (kg) dynamic and 350kg static.

Lexus NX

To deliver a more sustainable option for drivers, Lexus has reengineered NX, which now also comes in hybrid.

One of the highlights of NX is its Tazuna Cockpit, which means it is designed for drivers to have easy access to the steering wheel, shift lever, and touch display, among others.

In the Philippines, Lexus NX is available in Hybrid and F SPORT.

Mazda MX-5

Mazda unveiled the updated MX-5 in the country earlier this year. Among its exclusive features is the Kinematic Posture Control, a new technology it developed to provide a more integrated and stable turning posture when making a corner at a fast speed.

The MX-5 is also equipped with Mazda’s Adaptive LED Headlamps and a lane-departure warning system for a safe drive.

This roadster also offers more options, with a Club Edition now available.

Subaru WRX

Subaru’s new WRX vows to give a “more powerful, agile, and fun” driving experience. It also has a new variant, the WRX Wagon.

The WRX lets one experience rally-inspired driving with its new 2.4-liter direct-injection turbo boxer engine. And for safety, it is developed with Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, EyeSight 4.0 Driver Assist Technology, and Driver Monitoring System.

Nissan Kicks e-POWER

Launched in the country last August, the new Nissan Kicks e-POWER arrived in three variants, the e-POWER VL, VE, and EL. All are integrated with a fully electric motor, which uses Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) technology finished in the Nissan LEAF and includes a gasoline engine for charging the high voltage battery pack when it is needed. It has a 900 kilometer range per full tank, contingent on driving conditions, and a 280Nm torque.

The vehicle is equipped with smart technologies. All variants are incorporated with the standard Hill Start Assist. The VL, being a flagship variant, has its Intelligent Around View Monitor incorporated with Moving Object Detection.

A vibrant subcompact SUV, the new e-POWER comes in various colors such as Premium Corona Orange, Cayenne Red, Riptide Blue, Gun Metallic, Brilliant Silver, and Pearl White.

Kia Carnival

Kia brought the new Carnival to the country last February, presenting versatility to car owners. It provides more space for cargo needs by allowing one to remove the seats at the second row and fold the third-row seats.

Furthermore, the Carnival brings convenience through the innovations incorporated in the vehicle, such as the remote one-touch power door and liftgate as well as puddle lights that show where one steps on when getting on and off.

Audi e-tron GT

The fully electric e-tron GT was launched earlier this 2022, which offers abundant power. The vehicle’s two electric motors generate 530hp and 630Nm. It also includes the quattro all-wheel drive system.

MG GT

Just for something to look forward to in the coming year, the 2023 MG GT is set to be launched in the country. Locally, this subcompact sedan will come in two variants, the Sport and Alpha. The former comprises a 1.5-liter turbo that could generate 159hp and 250Nm, while the latter has a 1.5-liter gasoline engine with up to 111hp and 150Nm capacity. — Chelsey Keith P. Ignacio